Rapids Alterations in Sauk Rapids Prom It Forward program is back for another year of beautiful gowns, and uplifting the community.

Prom It Forward was born in 2018 when Cindy, the owner of Rapids Alterations, heard the prom dress consignment shop in the area closed. Cindy wanted to collect prom dresses, sell them at discounted rates to prom-goers, and give all the money from the sales to the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center.

Over the years, the program has donated over $29,000.

This year, prom dress donations are really needed. Bring in that dress that has been collecting dust in your closet, (or the one your daughter left behind when she went to college) and donate it to a great cause. Dresses can be dropped off at Rapids Alterations during normal business hours, or if you don't live nearby, you can mail them in (621 N Benton Dr Unit 101, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379).

Prom season really ramps up in Central Minnesota in March and April. If you or someone you know is searching for the perfect gown, be sure to check out Prom It Forward at Rapids Alterations. Not only will you score the perfect dress at a great price, but in the process, you'll also help donate to a great cause!

To stay up to date with new gowns coming in, be sure to like Prom It Forward Minnesota on Facebook.

