Project Dayton’s in Minneapolis Has an Opening Date W/ 30+ Vendors
Remember when Dayton's in Minneapolis closed? This was such an iconic building in downtown Minneapolis that they left the sign "Dayton's" there. They said at the time that they had some "plans" for the space, but little to no details were given at the time.
We now know what's going to happen in that space.
Next month "Project Dayton's" is going to open. This project was announced in 2017 when they closed the original store. At that time they said that something else would be coming with a planned opening Spring of 2020. That didn't happen the way it was planned. Delays and then that pandemic thing happened. So, this is where we are now.
This is officially being called the "Departments at Dayton's". There will be about 30 different vendors. It seems like a mall type building. It reminds me of the subway system of shops in Rochester that are underground near the Mayo Clinic. But this will be above ground, but same type of feeling.
From CBS:
Starting Nov. 18, you’ll be able to shop at The Departments at Dayton’s. That will be a maker’s market made up of 30 vendors.
This will just be on the first floor of the remodeled building. And according to CBSlocal, some of the vendors that will be included are:
Larissa Loden, Junita’s Jar, Pig’s Eye Pottery and Blue Heron Soap Company.
This seems like the perfect time to open, right before the holidays. Time to go and check out some new shops in the area and see if you can find that "perfect and unique" item for people on your holiday shopping list, or something for yourself. No judgement.
