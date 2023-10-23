Project Connect Aims To Help Homeless In St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People in need will have a place to get much needed help Tuesday in St. Cloud. Project Connect will be held at the Rivers Edge Convention Center and features over 50 vendors and services for homeless people and community members to receive help.

The event will have assistance and information on housing, clothing, social services, medical check ups and more. Enoch Owens of Stearns County Human Services says he knows how hard it can be to find help when you're homeless:

"When we first moved to St. Cloud my mother and I and my brothers were homeless in St. Cloud, so we actually experienced a little bit about what that felt like. Being at the storefront Salvation Army at the time, and kind of going through some of those feelings in the St. Cloud area, the Stearns area what it's like to be homeless and how that can be pretty taxing."

Enoch says they will also have on site legal help for people with low level offences to get resolution, as well as some fun things too. Meals will be provided, and interpreters as well. Project Connect will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

