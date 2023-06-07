Prodigy Skate Supply Receives New Funding

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A loan from the Southwest Initiative Foundation will help expand a small business in St. Cloud.

The Hutchinson-based foundation has announced Prodigy Skate Supply in St. Cloud has received a Microenterprise Loan.

Owner Kyle Davis says the financing will be used to stock up the store and grow the business.

I've already bought (more) gear, clothing, and hoodies. I was able to get the display in the middle, able to get more shoes. Now I have back stock for boards to keep the wall filled and looking nice.

Davis says his goal is to introduce more people to the sport and supply them with unique products not available in bigger retail stores.

I kind of lucked out, I get a lot of new people that come in. I have people that I grew up with that come in here that I grew up with to support, which is awesome. But I've noticed I've seen a lot of new faces in the past year I've been introducing into the skateboard culture, which is kind of why I'm doing what I'm doing.

The Microenterprise loan program was added to the Southwest Initiative Foundation in 2001 as a tool to help small businesses and individuals wishing to work for themselves. In addition to financing, clients also receive free technical assistance to improve their business management skills.

