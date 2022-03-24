Princeton Falls in State Basketball Semifinals, To Play For Third

MINNEAPOLIS -- Princeton will be playing for third place in the state boy's basketball Class 3A tournament after falling to DeLaSalle 77-65 Thursday.

The Tigers will play Saturday against Mankato East, who lost to Totino-Grace 77-39, in the semifinals.

St. Cloud Tech lost to DeLaSalle in the opening round of the tournament. They will play for the consolation championship against Mound Westonka at 4:00 p.m. at Concordia-St. Paul Thursday.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa will play in the Class A State Semifinals Friday at 2:00 p.m. against New Life Academy.

Annandale will play Caledonia in the Class AA State Semifinals at 8:00 p.m. Friday.