Princeton Boy Gets A New Heart & Makes A Wish That Comes True

A FAMILY IN SHOCK

I was in tears after watching the video from the interview on WCCO. In 2019, a 9-year-old boy named Carter Julson from Princeton, Minnesota discovered that he had cardiomyopathy, a disease that impacts the heart muscle. Before his diagnosis, Carter was struggling and had no idea why he couldn't keep up with his friends when they played sports before his diagnosis.

According to the article from cbsnews.com, his father Brian Julson said, "We just sensed something wasn't right."

A NEW HEART

The family was in shock after finding out that Carter had this disease, and needed a new heart. Carter would need a donor to receive a new heart; and it just so happened that a call came in a couple of years later, when Carter was 11. On the 29th of March, letting the Julson family know that they had a donor. The very next day, Carter was in surgery, getting his new heart.

"I'll never forget it - the call came in on the 29th of March, and he was in surgery that Tuesday, the following day," Brian Julson said.

THE MAKE-A-WISH PROGRAM

Through this experience, Carter was introduced to the Make-A-Wish Program. Normally, a child can request a special experience for themselves; wish for a life-changing event, meet with an idol, or do a wide variety of things that a child might dream about. But Carter's wish was different. His mom commented that she remembered him saying that he didn't want to just do something for himself because then it would just be over. He wanted to do something that could make a difference; and boy, did he ever make a difference for the students at Princeton schools. Carter Julson's wish was for the Princeton High School weight room to get a makeover.

"It means the world that what the donor had to go through and their family, just that sacrifice that happened, like knowing that is just really tough. But I'm so thankful that I can do my sports and keep up with my friends and be with my family so it means the world," Carter Julson said.

Carter's wish was granted, and he had the honor of designing the floor, and the types of weights that would be placed in the new weight room. He also asked for a Tiger mural to be put up on the wall, which happens to be Princeton's school mascot; a symbol of strength for all those who enter the Princeton High School weight room. The weight room is filled with weights, and mirrors and the mural painted on the wall can be seen everywhere in the weight room, from various angles through all the mirrors. The mural and the weight room look unbelievable.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS PRESENT A GIFT

This unselfish act of kindness caught the attention of the Minnesota Vikings! The Vikings invited Carter to one of their practices, and after the practice was over, surprised him with two tickets to the 2024 Super Bowl.

"I couldn't believe what was happening," Carter Julson said.

This amazing story has more than a happy ending with an invite to the big game. Carter is now 13 years old, and is enjoying playing the sports that he loves; basketball, football, and baseball; all because of a very special donation of a brand-new heart.

