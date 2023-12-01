Prime Minister of the Bahamas to Speak at St. John’s This Month

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The honorable Phillip Davis, Prime Minister of the Bahamas, is set to speak at St. John’s University this month.

After canceling the initial presentation due to a death in his cabinet, Davis is set to speak on December 11th as part of the Eugene J. McCarthy Lecture series.

The lecture will be followed by a discussion on the relationship between the Bahamas and the St. John’s and St. Ben’s communities, climate change, economics, and opportunities in the Bahamas.

Davis has been the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance in the Bahamas since 2021. He is known internationally as a corporate and civil rights lawyer, legal educator, and a passionate sports fan.

Officials at St. John’s say the annual McCarthy Lecture carries forward former U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Eugene McCarthy’s deep commitment to the ideals and principles of democratic self-government. It seeks to inspire a new generation of young people to pursue fresh ideas, to challenge the status quo, to effect positive change in their communities and, like McCarthy himself, lead with honesty, integrity, and courage.

Limited tickets remain for the event.

