Price Of Stamps Goes Up Sunday – Prices Through The Years [GALLERY]

The price of a forever stamp from the United States Postal Service is set to rise on Sunday. A forever stamp will now cost 60 cents, up from its previous price of 58 cents.

A Forever stamp cost just 50 cents in 2018 and jumped to 55 cents by August of last year. In total that represents a 20% increase since 2018.

Here's how much the cost of sending a letter domestically has increased (or decreased) over the years.

1863- The price to send a letter was just six cents (or three cents for a 1/2 ounce mailing)

1883- The price actually decreased a bit 20 years later to just four cents per letter.

1885- Two years later, the price went down again, to two cents per letter mailed.

1898-1928- The price fluctuated between two and three cents during this thirty year stretch.

1932- The price increased by one cent to three cents per letter. (I'm sure the outrage was palpable).

1958- It took 26 years but the USPS raised the price by another cent to four cents.

1963- Five years later the price increased to five cents.

1968- Another five years, another big (one cent) increase to six cents.

1971- The price rose to eight cents per stamp.

1974- The price again rose by two cents to ten cents/stamp.

1981- After incremental increases between 1974-1981, the price rose to 20 cents in November of '81.

1985- The price increased to 22 cents in February of 1985.

1988- Three years later, the stamp rose to 25 cents.

1991- The price jumped another four cents to 29 cents.

1995- A stamp rose to 32 cents.

1999- A one cent increase to 33 cents.

2001- A stamp cost 34 cents.

2002- One year later the price rose to 37 cents.

2006- A stamp cost 39 cents by 2006.

2007- The first year of Forever stamps saw the price set at 41 cents.

2008- The price of a stamp rose to 42 cents.

2009- Another increase saw the price rise to 44 cents.

2012-2013- Three years later the price of a stamp went up to 45 cents then another cent to 46 in 2013.

2014- Stamps rose three cents in this year to 49 cents and stayed at that price through 2015.

2016-2017- The price of stamps actually decreased in 2016 to 47 cents before going back to 49 cents five months later to begin 2017.

2018- A stamp would now cost a full half-dollar at 50 cents.

2019- The price rose 10% in one year to 55 cents.

2021- The price jumped to 58 cents in 2021.