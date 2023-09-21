Prevent Suicide- ‘Out of the Darkness’ Walk Oct. 7th At Lake George

OUT OF THE DARKNESS COMMUNITY WALK COMING TO LAKE GEORGE

Deni Jo Ballanger is in her 2nd year of being chair of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention walk in St. Cloud, "Out Of The Darkness," which will be taking place on Saturday, October 7th, 2023., at Lake George in St. Cloud.

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

REGISTRATION INFORMATION

Check-in time will be 10 a.m. with the walk commencing at 11 a.m. The 'Out of the Darkness Community Walk' is to remember those whom we've lost to suicide, to bring hope to those who feel hopeless, and to support everyone, wherever they are on their journey.

WHY WE WALK

The walk takes place to help unite communities and brings an opportunity for us to get together and discuss or acknowledge the ways that suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.

Many of us have family and friends who have attempted suicide, and unfortunately, some of those people have succeeded. We need to find a way to openly discuss the fact that sometimes we are in mental crisis and that it's normal to ask for help in these situations, just like you would if you had the flu, COVID-19, or any other illness like high blood pressure or diabetes.

To register for the event, you can click HERE now, or you can simply show up on Saturday, October 7th, and register at 10 a.m. on location.

There will be many booths set up to provide resources and information to anyone looking for valuable information that can save someone's life.

