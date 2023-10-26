President Biden Is Visiting Minnesota Next Week For The 4th Time

A VISIT TO MINNESOTA

According to the White House, President Joe Biden will be traveling to Minnesota next week. Biden is going to be in the state on Wednesday according to an article in the StarTribune. He is going to be in the state for 'an event' that has not been disclosed as of yet.

Get our free mobile app

MINNESOTA STOPS

A reason for a visit has not been disclosed either. Since Vice President Kamala Harris was in St. Cloud earlier this year, I have a feeling that it won't be a central Minnesota stop.

The last time the President was in Minnesota, he visited Fridley's power plant and talked about economic growth, clean energy jobs, and federal funding.

Fox9 Minneapolis-St.Paul/Youtube

He also visited Minnesota in May last year when he spoke at the Memorial Service for former Vice President Walter Mondale, and he was here in November of 2021 speaking about the Federal Infrastructure Deal.

WHY THE MINNESOTA VISIT?

We can all speculate what the President is coming here to talk about. Could it be the war going on? He is asking for Congress to pass 100 Billion in supplemental funding to assist Israel and Ukraine. Perhaps he will give us details as to what that might look like and what it means to Minnesota.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">