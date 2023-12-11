Prep Wrestling Update – December 11th, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

ALL SEASON LONG RESULTS OF DUALS AND TOURNAMENTS. UPCOMING SCHEDULES OF EVENTS AND STATE RATINGS

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars defeated Border West 46-12 and they were defeated by the No. 3AA ranked Dawson-Boyd United 38-28. Noah Welte (114), Ryan Jensen (145), Brett DeRoo (160) and Max Hanson (189) all went 2-0. The Jaguars earned second place with 176.5 points and twelve medal at the Grant County “Knights” Invitational in this field of ten teams. The Jaguars earned three championship medals by Ryan Jensen (139), Maximus Hanson (172) and Carson Gilbert (215). Brett DeRoo (152), Ethan Mueller (160) and Hunter Laage (189) all earned second place medals. Noah Welte (114) and Tanner Viessman (152) both earned third place medals. Aiden Mueller (121) and Harley Weber (285) both earned fourth place and Dylan Koob (127) and Andrew Spanier (145) both took sixth place.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers defeated a pair of Class A rivals, Conference foe Kimball Area 57-6 and Osakis 43-23. Wyatt Pilarski (139), William Pilarski (152) Luke Bieniek (160), Drew Lange (172), Kolton Harren (189) and Jaxon Bartkowicz (215) all went 2-0.

The Huskers defeated defeated Class AA Albany 56-11 and Monticello 48-19. They were defeated by Class A lean and mean Goodhue 29-26 with four starters not in the lineup. Wyatt Pilarski (127), Wyatt Novitzki (133), Luke Bieniek (160) and Drew Lange (172) all went 3-0. Casey Knettel (114), William Pilarski (152) and Jaxon Bartkowicz (215) all went 2-1.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs defeated a pair of Class A Quad County 57-12 and Ortonville 57-12. They were defeated by Section 5A and Class A Lean and Mean Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 35-34 on criteria. The Bulldogs were without two of starting wrestlers. Roman Roberg (114), Mason McNab (127), Mason Hansen (139) and Grant Wendlandt (172) all went 3-0. Brandon Hess (160) and Seth Vearrier (189) both went 2-1 and Jose Anaya (152), Jamison Meagher (107), Carson Suchy (121) and Isaac Mergen (133) all went 2-1. The Bulldogs were defeated by a pair of Class AA teams at the Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted “Laker” Duals. They wee defeated by HLWW 36-30 and DGF 38-27. Jamison Meagher (107) Roman Roberg (114) and Mason Hansen (139) all went 2-0.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals earned seventh place in the field of eighteen teams at the 52ND Annual Brainers “Paul Bunyan” Invitational with 118 pts with seven medal winners. John Bzdok (133) and Brandon Mugg (285) both earned third place and Jake Leners (189), Kaden Holm (215) and Sawyer Simmons (152) all earned fourth place and Marcus Hayes (114) earned fifth place.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles went 2-3 at the St. Agnes duals; they defeated St. Agnes 54-14 and Rochester John Marshall 48-24. They were defeated by Pine City/Hinkley/Finlayson 41-36, Faribault 42-25 and Cannon Fall 52-22. Sonnie DeHeer (215) went 5-0, Brayden Kramer (133/139), Ryder Schmidt (145/152) both went 4-1. Carter Scheeler (160) and John Weiss (121) both went 3-2, Nick Becker (285) went 3-0, Mitch Lipinski (285) went 2-0, Jordan Erpelding (139/145) went 2-2.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs were defeated by Holdingford 57-6 and Osakis 54-22. William Serbus (133) went 2-0. The Cubs earned 79 points with five medal winners to earn seventh place at the Delano “Tigers” Invitional. Mark Schiefelbein (139) earned the championship, Hank Meyer (215) earned second place, William Serbus (133) and Garrett Rosenow (189) both earned third place and James Schiefelbein (145) earned fifth place.

MISSISSIPPI 8 CONFERENCE

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs opened their season with a couple of big wins in the North Branch “Vikings” triangular. They collected two Mississippi 8 Conference wins over North Branch 72-5 and Monticello 63-9. Boston Kuschel (107/114), Bennett Kujawa (114/121), Nolan Jurek (127) Tyler Hall (133), Brayden Boots (139), Kaden Nicolas (145, Drew May (152), Jake Rosenow (160) and Owen Angell (172/189) all went 2-0. The Bulldogs had a very good tournament performance with 150.5 points fro earn first place and seven medals in this field of eighteen teams in the 52nd Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invitational. Boston Kuschel (107), Bennett Kujawa (114) and Owen Angell (172) all earned championship medals. Kaden Nicolas (145) and Drew May (152) both earned third place medals. Special Note: Drew earned his 100th Career Win and Jacob Williams (107) earned fourth place.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers won a pair of duals at the Albany “Husky” triangular, with a big conference win over Albany 64-8 and former Central Lakes Conference rivals Rocori 33-29. Seth Ramsdell (107), Cayden Nelson (121), Mason Rausch (133), Joey Wilczek (139), Noah Cameron (145) and Ivan Petrich (215) all went 2-0. The Flyers had a good tournament performance with 142.5 points and six medal winners to earn second place at the 52nd Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invitational a field of eighteen teams. Cayden Neisen (121) and Ivan Petrich (215) both earned championships, Beau Robinson (160) and Hank LeClair (189) both earned third place medals and Hayden Ramsdell (127) and Noah Cameron (145) both earned fifth place.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartan went 2-1 at the Albany “Huskies” quadrangular; they defeated Section 6AA foe Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted 48-19 and Albany 59-9. They were defeated by former Central Lakes Conference rivals Little Falls 33-29. Jack Major (152), Evan Moscho (160), Nathan Soldner (172), Mason Orth (189) and Grady Minnerath (285) all went 3-0. The Spartans went 2-1 at the Orono “Spartans” duals; they defeated Orono 63-12 and a section 6AA foe Delano 52-12. They were defeated by New Prague 37-21.

FOLEY FALONS

The Falcons split their duals at the ANML triangular, they defeated Section 6AA rival Big Lake 42-25 and were defeated by Section 6AA rivals Annandale/Maple Lake 33-28. Cyler Ruhoff (127/133), William Gutormson (160) and Alex Jennissen (172) all went 2-0 at the triangular. The Falcons got 127.5 points with seven medal winners to earn fifth place in this eighteen field of teams at the 52nd Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invitational. Cyler Ruhoff (127) won their lone championship and Alex Jennissen (172), Keagon Frisbie (189) and Josiah Peterson (215) all earned second place medals. William Gutormson (160) earned fifth place and Tyler Wilhelmi (138) and Jacob Desmarais (121) both took sixth place.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers defeated a pair of Section 7AA rivals at their “Pioneers” triangular. They defeated Milaca-Faith Chrisitian 58-12 and Rush City/Braham 50-15. Kyle Stangl (114), Link Toops (127), Carter Young (133), Liam Hennessey (145), Chase Becker (152) and Jayden Zajac (172) all went 2-0 at the triangular. The Pioneers earned 103.5 points with seven place winners at the eighteen team field of teams at the 52nd Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invitational. Kyle Stangl (114) and Chase Becker (152) both earned second place medals. Jayden Zajac (172) earned fourth place, Caleb Koch (189) earned place and Wyatt Dingmann (215), Carter Young (133) and Liam Hennessy (145) all took sixth place.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies dropped three duals at their home quadrangular. They were defeated by Rocori 59-9, Little Falls 64-8 and HLWW 43-16. Mason Plumski (172) went 3-0 and Owen Carlson (160) went 2-1.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm dropped a pair of duals at the Zimmerman triangular. They were defeated by Zimmerman 53-24 and Milaca-Faith Christian 53-18. John Pesta (127), Vance Bartz (139) and Jack Barz (145) all went 2-0. The Storm earned two medal winners at the Chaska Ethan Herman Memorial. Vance Barz (139) earned the championship and Carter Pesta (127) earned fifth place.

CLASS AAA TEAMS

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush split their duals at the Staples-Moltey “Cardinals” triangular. They defeated Milaca-Faith Christian 45-24 and they were defeated by Class A Lean and Mean Staples-Motley 40-18. The Crush had four that went 2-0: Jack Hamak (127), Jaxon Kenning (172), Sam Long (189) and Sutton Kenning (215/285). The Crush were defeated by AAA Stillwater and Lean and Mean AA New London-Spicer 50-15 and 31-30. Jack Hamak (127), Jaxon Kenning (172) and Sam Long (189) all went 2-0.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres split their home duals, they defeated Central Lakes Conference rivals Fergus Falls 45-18 and they were defeated by Alexandria 49-24. Jayce Gruber (107), Chloe Wehry (114), Aiden Halvorson (152) and Payton Allen (215) all went 2-0. The Sabres earend a pair of medals at the Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” invitational. Peyton Allen (215) earned fifht place an dJordan gulden (285) earned sixth place.