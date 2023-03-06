Prep Wrestling State Tournament Recap

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2022-2023 WRESTLING ROUND UP

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Crush and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and Little Falls Flyers, Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference and Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning from the Wright County Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa Jaguars, Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

We will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all sixteen teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

(STATE TOURNAMENT INDIVIDUAL RESULTS)

CLASS A

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars earned four state tournament medals, including a state championship by Maximus Hanson (170/48-1). Ethan Spanier (220/41-6) earned third place, he lost 7-5 decision to the champion in the semifinals. Ryan Jansen (132/43-5) earned fifth place and Carson Gilbert (182/30-15) earned sixth place. Wyatt Engen (138/37-8) went 2-2, Hunter Laage (160/ 22-26) he went 0-2/he dropped a 3-1 mat in the wrestle back. He had a fall and a 9-2 decision, he dropped an OT match in the quarterfinals.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals earned four state tournament medals, Alex Diederich (132/22-1) earned second place, he was defeated by a defending state champion. Alex earned a Tech. Fall, 19-5 major decision and in the semifinals a fall of 2:55 on his way to the championship, where was defeated 3-0. Bryce Holm (220/38-6) earned fourth place, he won 7-0 and 6-5 in the quarterfinals. He was defeated by the 2X defending champion and he earned a 1-0 win in the consolation semifinals. Sawyer Simmons (152/33-11) earned fifth place, he won 9-2 and in the wrestle backs, he earned a 1:30 fall and a 5-0 decision. He was defeated 2-0 in the consolation semifinals and he won 14-8 to earn fifth place. Brandon Mugg (285/35-8) won 3-2 in the first round, he was defeated 1-0 in the quarterfinals. He earned two wins in the wrestle backs, he won a pair of 7-4 decisions. He lost 4-0 in the consolations semifinals and he dropped the fifth place match 3-0. Will Gorecki (145/31-9) defeated the section 8A champion 2-1, he was defeated 5-0 in the quarterfinals and he was defeated 5-0 in his wrestle back. Kaden Holm (195-28-16), lost to the 3x defending champion in the first round, and he dropped his wrestle back match 7-4.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers earned two medals, Drew Lange (160/48-6) earned second place, he won a Tech. Fall and a fall to reach the semifinals. He beat section 7A rival 5-4 to advance to the championship. He was defeated by the Section 1A champion 6-3 in the championship. Wyatt Novitzki (120/47-9) won his first round 6-2 and in the quarterfinals he won 7-3. He was defeated by the state champion in the semifinals 6-3. In the consolation semifinals he won 5-0 and he was defeated by the Section 5A champion in his third place match. William Pilarski (145/42-8) won his first round match on a fall, he was defeated in his quarterfinal and won in his consolations 8-3 and he was defeated by the Section 6A champion 6-1 in his wrestle back. Jaxon Bartkowicz (182/38-9) won his first round match 8-6, he was defeated in the quarterfinals 8-3. He won his first wrestle back match by a fall and he was defeated by conference rival 4-2 in his second wrestle back. Wyatt Pilarksi (113/33-6) was defeated in his round match 6-4 and in his first wrestle back he lost on a major decision. Luke Bieniek (170/29-6) won his first round match 5-3 in OT, he was defeated in the quarterfinals and in his first round wrestle back. Simon Boeckman (138/29-10) was defeated in his first round match 5-3 and that foe was defeated in the quarterfinals.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned two medals, Peyton Hemmesch (182/36-7) earned third place. He had a fall in his first round match and in the quarter finals and he won a OT match over the Section 7A champion 6-4. In. The semifinals he was defeated by the defending champion. He won his first wrestle back with a fall and he defeated the Section 2 champion by a fall to earn third place. Spencer Eisenbraun (285/34-6) earned fifth place, he earned a major decision in the first round and he was defeated in the quarterfinals 2-1 in OT. He won his first wrestler back by a fall and he had an OT win over section 5 foe 4-1. He lost by a fall in the consolations semifinals and he defeated conference for 3-0 to earn fifth place. Roman Roberg was defeated by the Section 2 champion and eliminated as his foe was defeated in the quarterfinals.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs didn’t earn any state tourney medals, Hank Meyer (182/35-10) lost his first match in OT 3-1 and was eliminated from the tournament. Caden Guggisberg (170/27-22) won his first match on a default and he was defeated in his quarterfinal. In his his first wrestle back he won 6-3 and he was defeated in his 2nd wrestle back. Logan Kuseske (28-15) was defeated by a conference rival 5-0 in first match and then eliminated. Blake Brutger (145/25-16) was defeated in first match and eliminated from the tournament. Mark Schiefelbein (132/30-14) was defeated in first round match and he was eliminated by his conference rival in his first wrestle back match. Connor Carlson (106/18-21 was defeated by the Section 7A champion in his match and he lost his first wrestle back match.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles Isaac Ortiz (160/35-11) won his first match with a major decision 13-2 and then was defeated by the Section 7 champion and conference rival in the quarterfinals. He was defeated in his first wrestle back match 7-6 in OT. Sonnie DeHeer (195/28-15) lost his first match and then was eliminated from the tournament.

CLASS AA

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned five medals, Kaden Nicolas (126/47-5) earned a second place medal. Kaden won his first match with a 8-2 decision and he had a fall in his quarterfinal. In his semifinal match he won 4-1 over the section 1 champion. In the championship, he was defeated 6-3 by the defending state champion. Landen Kujawa (132/42-8) earned third place, he had a Tech. Fall in his first match and won 7-3 in the quarterfinals. He was defeated by the Section 3 champion in a 9-4 OT match in the semifinals. Landen won a 2-1 OT match over the Section 1 champion and he defeated the Section 5 champion 5-3 to earn third place. Tyson Ricker (195/45-4) earned fifth place, he earned a fall of 4:36 in his first round and in the quarterfinals he won 4-3 of the Section 1 champion. He was defeated by the defending champion in the semifinals. He was defeated 6-5 by 6-5 in his consolation semifinal and he earned a Tech. Fall in his fifth place match. Ethan Duncombe (152/38-11) earned fifth place, he lost his first match 4-3 and defeated the No. 4 seed in his first wrestle back match 8-3. He won his 2nd wrestle back 13-9 and in the consolation semifinals he was defeated 4-2 by the No. 3 seed the Section 1 champion 4-2 and Ethan won his fifth place match 11-5. Bennett Kujawa (106/33-17) earned fifth place, he won his first match by Tech. Fall and he was defeated by the champion 9-2 in the quarterfinals. He won his first wrestle back 14-7 and he defeated the No. 3 seed and Section 1 champion 5-3 in his second wrestle back. In the consolations semifinals he was defeated 4-0 and he defeated the Section 3 champion 8-7 for his fifth place medal. Adam Jurek (160/38-10) did not place, he was defeated in his first match 9-2 by the No. 3 seed and he lost his first wrestle back 3-2. Dylan Kolby (285/22-5) won his first round match 7-1 and he was defeated by the state champion in his second match and he lost his first wrestle back match.

ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE LIGHTING

The Lightning Nathan Klatt (220) was defeated in his first round match by the state champion. Nathan won his first wrestle back 12-1 over a conference rival. He was defeated by the No. 4 ranked wrestler in his second round wrestle back. Cassen Brumm (106/36-8) was defeated in his first round match by the Section 3 champion 6-5 and in his first wrestle back he was defeated 4-0 by the section 1 champion.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans Grady Minnerath (220/44-4) earned third place, he won by a fall in his first match and 6-0 over the section 7 champion in the quarterfinals. He was defeated by the No. 2 seed in the semifinals, he defeated the section 3 champion in the consolation semifinals by a 4:56 fall. Grady defeated the section 2 champion 6-2 to earn his third place medal. Evan Moscho (152/36-10) was defeated 4-0 in his first match and then eliminated.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm’s Vance Barz (126/32-6) earned the third place state tournament medal. Vance was defeated by the No. 3 seeded in his first round 8-7. He come back four matches to earn third place. He defeated Section 3 champion 6-4 and in his second wrestle back he won 5-2. In the consolation semifinals he defeated the No. 3 seed 5-1. Vance defeated the same wrestler that beat him in the first round 3-1.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcon’s Cole Rudnitski (145/32-6) was defeated in his first match by the 3X state champion and in his first wrestle back he was defeated by the section 8 runnerup and he went on to earn fifth place.

CLASS AAA

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers, Hank LeClair (195/40-4) won his first round match with a 14-3 major decision. He was a defeated by the section 5 champion 6-1 in his quarterfinal match. Hank was defeated 6-3 in his first wrestle back match.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush’s Tucker Hugg (285/40-5) earned a fifth place state tournament medal. Tucker won his first round match 4-1 and then was defeated in the quarterfinals 4-3 by the wrestler that earned fourth place. Tucker won his first wrestle back with a Tech Fall, a fall of 2:50 in his second wrestle back match 7–0 over his section rival. He was defeated in the consolations semifinals 5-3 by the No. 4 seeded and Section 4 champion 5-3. Tucker defeated the Section 2 champion 4-2 in his fifth place match. Jaxon Kenning (152/13-6) back from an injury that kept him out a good portion of the season won his first match by a Tech. Fall of 5:24 and was defeated in the quarterfinals 7-3 by the eventual state champion. Jaxon was defeated in his first wrestle back match.

Special Note: Jaxon’s sister Camryn Kenning a junior won the state championship at 235 with three big falls, 1:08 in his quarterfinal and in the semifinals she had a 1:37 fall and in the championship she earned a 3:40 fall.