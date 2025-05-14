Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Wednesday, May 14th

The Cathedral softball team ran its record to 17-1 with an 8-3 win at Pierz Tuesday. The win clinched the Granite Ridge Conference title for CHS, whose baseball team also clinched sole possession of their conference title Tuesday.

Berkley Mathisen gave up just one earned run on five hits in a complete game effort, while Sadie Meyer, Kyah Koenig, Keira Alexander and CJ Jerzak each had a pair of hits to pace the offense.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY, MAY 13th:

Pequot Lakes 10, Albany 5; Pequot Lakes 9, Albany 4

Sartell 6, Alexandria 0

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12, Holdingford 8; Holdingford 14, BBE 10

Melrose 21, Benson 0; Melrose 9, Benson 2

Kimball 11, Maple Lake 1

Royalton 5, Pillager 4

ROCORI 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Brainerd 6, St. Cloud 0

SCHEDULE FOR WEDNESDAY, MAY 14th:

Willmar @ Sartell 1:30 PM

Cambridge-Isanti @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 3 PM

Moorhead @ Sartell 4 PM

ROCORI @ Cathedral 4 PM

BASEBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY, MAY 13th:

Albany 5, Eden Valley-Watkins 4

Brainerd 2, Sartell 1; Sartell 9, Brainerd 7

Holdingford 9, Osakis 4

Royalton 6, Kimball 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, St. Cloud 3

Cathedral 16, Foley 0

St. Francis 3, Becker 2

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 22, St. John Prep 4

SCHEDULE FOR WEDNESDAY, MAY 14th:

ROCORI @ Alexandria 6:30 PM