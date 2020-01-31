Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, January 30th
The River Lakes boys hockey team topped Fergus Falls 4-1 Thursday night. The Stars are now 11-8-1 on the season.
River Lakes will head to Willmar for a matchup with the Cardinals Monday, February 3rd.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Alexandria 75, Tech 45
Brainerd 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 41
Boys Hockey
St. Cloud 4, Alexandria 0
Cathedral 8, Monticello 1
Girls Hockey
Alexandria 5, St. Cloud 2
North Wright County 3, Storm N Sabres 0
Fergus Falls 5, River Lakes 2
Girls Basketball
Brainerd 81, Tech 39
Sartell 82, Apollo 24
Sauk Rapids-Rice 78, Rocori 60
Cathedral 69, Mora 42