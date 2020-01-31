Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, January 30th

The River Lakes boys hockey team topped Fergus Falls 4-1 Thursday night. The Stars are now 11-8-1 on the season.

River Lakes will head to Willmar for a matchup with the Cardinals Monday, February 3rd.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Alexandria 75, Tech 45

Brainerd 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 41

Boys Hockey

St. Cloud 4, Alexandria 0

Cathedral 8, Monticello 1

Girls Hockey

Alexandria 5, St. Cloud 2

North Wright County 3, Storm N Sabres 0

Fergus Falls 5, River Lakes 2

Girls Basketball

Brainerd 81, Tech 39

Sartell 82, Apollo 24

Sauk Rapids-Rice 78, Rocori 60

Cathedral 69, Mora 42