Prep Sports Scoreboard – September 21st, 2023

The Sartell boys soccer team kept its undefeated start to the season rolling with a convincing 5-0 win over Alexandria on Thursday night. Marcus Congdon led the Sabres with a pair of goals in the win, while Kyan Rieder earned the shutout in net for Sartell.

Tony Colatrella, Connor Anderson and Seth Davidson also tallied goals for Sartell, who improves to 8-0-3 on the season with the victory. Next up for the Sabres is a match against the Spuds in Moorhead on Tuesday night.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS SOCCER

Cathedral 3, Minnewaska 1

CHS goals: Cole Hwang, Jacob Oliver, Connor Stockman

Cathedral 10-0-0 @ SJ Prep Tuesday

Tech 7, Fergus Falls 1

Becker 3, Zimmerman 1

Apollo 5, Detroit Lakes 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Albany 2, St. John's Prep 1

Albany goals: Kylan Gerads x2

Cathedral 7, Apollo 0

CHS goals: Ameilia Newiger x3, Nora Simones x3, CJ Jerzak (Aubrey Lesnau w/ SO)

Big Lake 9, Princeton 1

Zimmerman 8, Becker 0

VOLLEYBALL

Cathedral 3, Foley 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-21)

Sartell 3, Apollo 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-11)

SRR 3, Fergus Falls 2 (25-15, 25-11, 20-25, 19-25, 15-7)

Big Lake 3, Orono 0

Grand Rapids 3, Apollo 0

TENNIS

Brainerd 4, Crush 3

Paige Tarrolly, Abby Brown and June Streit w/wins for Crush