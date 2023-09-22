Prep Sports Scoreboard – September 21st, 2023
The Sartell boys soccer team kept its undefeated start to the season rolling with a convincing 5-0 win over Alexandria on Thursday night. Marcus Congdon led the Sabres with a pair of goals in the win, while Kyan Rieder earned the shutout in net for Sartell.
Tony Colatrella, Connor Anderson and Seth Davidson also tallied goals for Sartell, who improves to 8-0-3 on the season with the victory. Next up for the Sabres is a match against the Spuds in Moorhead on Tuesday night.
ELSEWHERE:
BOYS SOCCER
Cathedral 3, Minnewaska 1
CHS goals: Cole Hwang, Jacob Oliver, Connor Stockman
Cathedral 10-0-0 @ SJ Prep Tuesday
Tech 7, Fergus Falls 1
Becker 3, Zimmerman 1
Apollo 5, Detroit Lakes 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Albany 2, St. John's Prep 1
Albany goals: Kylan Gerads x2
Cathedral 7, Apollo 0
CHS goals: Ameilia Newiger x3, Nora Simones x3, CJ Jerzak (Aubrey Lesnau w/ SO)
Big Lake 9, Princeton 1
Zimmerman 8, Becker 0
VOLLEYBALL
Cathedral 3, Foley 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-21)
Sartell 3, Apollo 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-11)
SRR 3, Fergus Falls 2 (25-15, 25-11, 20-25, 19-25, 15-7)
Big Lake 3, Orono 0
Grand Rapids 3, Apollo 0
TENNIS
Brainerd 4, Crush 3
Paige Tarrolly, Abby Brown and June Streit w/wins for Crush