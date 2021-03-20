Prep Sports Postseason Heating Up – Saturday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Phoenix Suns, the Twins dropped a spring training game to the Braves, the Granite City Lumberjacks let a close one slip away, and local prep basketball teams fought to stay alive in the postseason. Here's a recap of all things sports for your Saturday:

- The Timberwolves fell to Phoenix 113-103 on the road. Karl-Anthony Towns posted 24 points and nine rebounds and Ricky Rubio added 21 points. The Wolves fall to 10-32 and will return home Monday to host the OKC Thunder at 7:00 p.m.

- The Minnesota Twins also had a rough ending to their week, falling to the Atlanta Braves 4-2 in a spring training matchup. Byron Buxton and Alex Kirilloff each ran one in for the Twins. Randy Dobnak threw for five strikeouts, one hit, and one run in a little over three innings. The relief squad gave up four additional hits and three runs. The Twins will face the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. You can catch the game on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The losing trend continued for the Granite City Lumberjacks who dropped their second straight when they faced North Iowa on the road. Carson Simon netted two for Granite City, but it was not enough to hold off the Bulls who won it 3-2. The Lumberjacks fall to 23-10 and will face the Bulls again on Saturday. Puck-drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

- The MSHSL basketball and hockey postseasons are heating up as teams face off in the section playoffs. Check out the full list of scores below:

Boys Basketball:

Class AAA - Section 5:

Rocori 72, Big Lake 58

Class AAA - Section 8:

Sartell-St. Stephen 56, Bemidji 47

Apollo 54, Detroit Lakes 52

Alexandria 55, Tech 43

Boys Hockey:

Class A - Section 6:

Sartell-St. Stephen 8, Cathedral 1