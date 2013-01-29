Prep Scores and Schedule

Rocori 77, New London/Spicer 72

Mac Mueller led the Spartans with 28 points and Jonah Eisenschenk had 26 as Rocori improved to 7-7 on the season.

St. John's Prep 56, Kimball Area 45

The Johnnies trailed the game by 20 points early but stormed back to defeat the Cubs in Collegeville. Zack Dehler led St. John's with 16 points.

Tonight:

Girls Basketball

Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Rocori @ St. Cloud Apollo

Sartell @ St. Cloud Tech



Boys Hockey

Fergus Falls @ River Lakes

Sartell @ St. Cloud Tech

Alexandria @ St. Cloud Apollo

Girls Hockey

Alexandria @ St. Cloud Icebreakers

Fergus Falls @ River Lakes