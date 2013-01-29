Prep Scores and Schedule
Rocori 77, New London/Spicer 72
Mac Mueller led the Spartans with 28 points and Jonah Eisenschenk had 26 as Rocori improved to 7-7 on the season.
St. John's Prep 56, Kimball Area 45
The Johnnies trailed the game by 20 points early but stormed back to defeat the Cubs in Collegeville. Zack Dehler led St. John's with 16 points.
Tonight:
Girls Basketball
Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Rocori @ St. Cloud Apollo
Sartell @ St. Cloud Tech
Boys Hockey
Fergus Falls @ River Lakes
Sartell @ St. Cloud Tech
Alexandria @ St. Cloud Apollo
Girls Hockey
Alexandria @ St. Cloud Icebreakers
Fergus Falls @ River Lakes