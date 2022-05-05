Prep Baseball Update – May 5th, 2022

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

(Tuesday MAY 3rd)

ROCORI SPARTANS 5 SRR STORM 4

The Spartans defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Storm backed by ten hits, including a triple and a double, four big runs in the fourth inning and solid defense. A huge walk off single in the bottom of the seventh inning by Payton Randall was the game decider. This gave Brady Blattner their starting pitcher good support, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Hunter Fuchs threw the final inning in relief to earn the win, he issued one walk.

The Spartans were led on offense by Evan Acheson, he went 1-for-2 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Sam Zeiher went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Payton Randall went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joel Sowada went 2-for-2 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Luke VanErp went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Cole Fuchs went 1-for-2 he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Blattner went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Brady Schafer earned a walk. Beck Loesch went 1-for-1 and Blake Tyluthi had a sacrifice bunt.

The Storms starting pitcher Noah Jensen threw 3 2-3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Harren threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts and Terrance Moody gave up two hits.

The Storm’s offense was led by Luke Pakkala, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Jeff Solarz earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Noah Jensen was hit by a pitch and he was credited for an RBI and Andrew Harren went 1-for-3. Dom Mathies went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Terrance Moody went 1-for-4. Ethan Swanson and Keegan Patterson both earned a walk and each scored a run and Owen Arndt scored a run.

SSS SABRES 6 WILLMAR CARDINALS 0

The Sabres defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Cardinals, they collected ten hits, including two home runs and a double and some solid defense. The Sabres starting pitcher, righty Wesley Johnson threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Kade Lewis, he went 2-for-3 with two home runs for three huge RBIs. Carson Gross went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Austin Henrichs went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Gavin Schulte went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Blake Haus went 1-for-3 and JAckson Voss had a sacrifice bunt.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Sam Etterman, he threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs and he recorded a strikeout. The Cards offense was led by Alex Schram, he went 2-for-3 and Connor Owens went 1-for-2. Sam Etterman earned a pair of walks and Curt Hansen had a sacrifice bunt.

FOLEY FALCONS 2 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 0

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Flyers in a very good pitcher dual. A total of three hits were collected by each team and two big runs in the first inning was all the scoring in game that only had one error committed by the Flyers. The Falcons starting pitcher Logan Winkelman threw a outstanding game, a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, four walks and he recorded four fourteen strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Charles Hackett was credited for an RBI on a fielders choice and he had a stolen base. Derek Dahmen went 1-for-2 with a double and Josiah Peterson went 1-for-3. Bryce Gapinski earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Winkelman earned a walk and he scored a run and Trey Emmerich was hit by a pitch.

The Flyers starting pitcher Matt Filippi threw a complete game, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Collin Kray went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Hudson Filippi earned two walks, Riley Czech earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Zach Gwost was it by a pitch.

ALBANY HUSKIES 8 ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 2

The Huskies defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Crusaders, backed by twelve hits, including a triple and a double, good defense and solid pitching performance. The Huskies starting pitcher was Brady Goebel, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Brandon Holm closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Huskies offense was led by Brady Goebel, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Carter Birr went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and Brandon Holm went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Caden Sand went 1-for-3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Logan Harren and Tanner Reis both went 1-for-4 and Jake Lauer scored a run. Peyton Krumrei went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Noah Voz went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher was Austin Lenzmeier, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Henderson threw two innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Trevor Fleege, he went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Steven Ellingson went 3-for-3 and john Hawkins was credited for a RBI. Grant Wensmann went 1-for-3, Evan Wahlin went 1-for-2 and Ben Brown went 1-for-1.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 6 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 4

The Cubs defeated their Central Minnesota Conference and highway 55 neighbors the Irish, they collected eleven hits, including a double and they got solid pitching performances. They put up five big runs in the top of the sixth to come from behind for their big win. The Cubs Ace starting on the mound, Ace Meyer threw 5 2/3 innings. He gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts to earn the win. Clay Faber threw 1 1/3 inning to close it out to earn the save. He gave up one hit and one run.

The Cubs offense was led by Ace Meyer, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and Cody Leither went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Clay Faber went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Skylor Gruba went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Hank Meyer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Young earned a walk, scored a run and he was credited for an RBI.

The Irish starting pitcher Nate Zander threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Noah Gindele threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Irish offense was led by Joey Gendreau, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice bunt for three RBIs. Danny Reiley went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Eddy Dell went 1-for-4 and Gavin Miantle went 1-for-2 with a stolen base. Jarrett Falle scored a pair of runs and Sam Marquita earned a walk and he scored a run.

ALEXANDRIA AREA CARDINALS 5 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 2

The Cardinals defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Crush, they collected eleven hits to give their starting pitcher Matthew Hornstein good support. He threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Nick Levasseur threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Reed Reisdorf went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Suchy went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dayton Drowning went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Lake Hagen was credited for an RBI. Brock Lerfald went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and he was hit by a pitch. Jaxon Schoenrock went

2-for-5 and Caleb Runge went 1-for 2 and he earned two walks. JD Hennen went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Nate Hammerback went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Crush starting pitcher was Henry Bulson, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Grant Roob threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk. James Nyberg threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk.

The Crush offense was led by Tim Gohman, he went 1-for-4 and Luke Boettcher went 1-for-3. Blake O’Hara went 1-for-1 and Jaden Mendall earned three walks. Grant Roob earned two walks, Will Allenspach earned a walk and he scored a run. Jaxon Kenning earned a walk and Bradyn Schmitz had a stolen base.

NORTH BRANCH VIKINGS 10 BECKER BULLDOGS 2

The Vikings defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals, they collected eight hits, including five doubles and they were aided by seven walks. Andrew Orf started on the mound for the Vikings, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Noah Thorsten threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Vikings offense was led by Reed Jacobson, he went 3-for-4 with three doubles for two RBIs. Nathan Skiba went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Isaiah Scarborough went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Orf went 1-for-2, he earned three walks, had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Austin Darwin was credited for an RBI, Noah Thorsten earned two walks and he scored a run, Cole Olson went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch twice had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jaxon Johnson earned a walk and Franklin scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Will Thorn threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Hayden Harmoning threw two innings in relief, he gave up a hit, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Jacob Bergsten, he went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Nick Berglund went 2-for-4 with a double and Nolan Murphy went

2-for-4 with a stolen base. Owen Kolbinger went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Ben Dumonceaux went 1-for-3 and Brady Taylor scored a run

PIERZ PIONEERS 12 MILACA WOLVES 2

The Pioneers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Wolves, backed by ten hits and good “D”! This gave their pitching arms good support, Ben Virnig started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Mason Herold threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pioneers were led on the offense. Max Barclay went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and Jeremy Bingesser went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kirby Fischer went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Hunter Hoheisel went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Reese Young earned three walks, he had a pair of stolen bases, he was credited for an RBI and he scored two runs. Ben Virnig went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Mason Herold went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Trevor Radunz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Andy Winscher was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Louis Gruber earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Zach Jones had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Joe Stuckmayer scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher Porter Meyer threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, twelve runs, nine walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Wolves offense was led by Ryker Tillotson, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI. Brady Eggen, Porter Meyer and Colbee Zens all went 1-for-3 and Bryce Mehrwerth went 1-for-2. Corbin Sams earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Mason Hartung earned a walk and he scored a run.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

THURSDAY MAY 5

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE at THE MAC

EVW EAGLES vs. HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS (FABER) (11:30) 2 Games

BBE JAGUARS vs. ROYALTON ROYALS (PUTZ) (12:00) 2 Games

ACGC FALCONS vs KIMBALL CUBS (PUTZ (4:00) 2 Games

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS vs. ML IRISH (FABER) (4:30) 2 Games

ST. CLOUD CRUSH at FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 5:00

SSS SABRES at SRR STORM 5:30

ROCORI SPARTANS at WILLMAR CARDINALS 7:00

MILACA WOLVES at FOLEY FALCONS 4:00

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS at ALBANY 5:00

PIERZ PIONEERS at OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 4:30

BECKER BULLDOGS at MONTICELLO MAGIC 4:30

FRIDAY MAY 6

ROYALTON ROYALS at FOLEY FALCONS 4:30

DASSEL COKATO at KIMBALL CUBS 4:30

ANNANDALE @ EVW EAGLES 7:00

PIERZ PIONEERS at MORA MUSTANGS 5:00

ST. CRUSH BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

LITTLE FALLS vs. MAPLE GROVE 7:15

ST. CRUSH vs. OWATONNA 4:15

DULUTH EAST vs. NEW ULM

MOORHEAD SPUDS at SSS SABRES 5:00

ALBANY HUSKIES at NLS WILDCATS 5:00

BECKER BULLDOGS at PRINCETON TIGERS 7:00

SATURDAY MAY 7

KMS FIGHTING SAINTS vs. BBE JAGUARS 3:00 (AT ELROSA)

ROCORI SPARTANS at SSR STORM 12:00

ST. CRUSH TOURNAMENT at

THE MAC 10:00

CRUSH VS. MAPLE GROVE 10:00

OWATONNA vs. LITTLE FALLS 3:00

OWATONNA vs. MAPLE GROVE 5:30