Prep Baseball Update – May 26th

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmo-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

(Monday May 23rd)

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 2 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 0

The Storm defeated their CLC rivals the Otters, backed by three timely hits, aided by four walks and solid defense. The Storm put up two runs in the fourth and never looked back. They got an outstanding pitching performance by Noah Jensen, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw five innings, he issued four walk San he recorded eleven strikeouts and no hits.

The Storm offense was led by Andrew Bemboom, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Andrew Harren went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Dominic Mathies went

1-for-2 with a stolen base. Jeff Solorz earned two walks and he scored a run and Noah Jensen and Keegan Patterson both earned a walk.

The Otters starting pitcher Ben Swanson threw a complete game, he gave up three hits, four walks and two runs. The Otters offense included Carter Thielke, he earned two walks, Carston Fronning and Colin Becker both earned a walk and William Gronwold was hit by a pitch.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 13 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 3 (5 IN.)

The Otters defeated their CLC rivals in game two of their double header, backed by fifteen hits, including three doubles and eleven players that collected hits. The Storm put up seven runs in the second inning to give their pitchers a great deal of support. Keegan Patterson started on the mound for the Storm, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Terrance Moody threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Noah Jensen, he went 1-for-2 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Keegan Patterson went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Andrew Harren went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Bemboom went 2-for-4 for four RBIs and Dominic Mathies went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Alex Harren went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Jeff Solarz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Terrance Moody went 1-for-1, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cullen Posch went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Owen Arndt went 1-for-1.

The starting pitcher for the Otters was William Gronwold, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, and two walks. Bo Bring threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Otters offense was led by Carson Fronning, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Colin Becker went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Ethan Gronwold went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Isaac Johnson went 1-for-1 and he earned a pair of walks. Carter Thielke went 1-for-3. Bo Bring was hit by a pitch Andrew Johnson had a stolen base and Owen Krueger and Griffin Babolean both scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 6 MONTEVIDEO THUNDER HAWKS 0

The Bulldogs of the CMC defeated their foe from the West Central Conference the Thunder Hawks, backed by seven hits. They put up three runs in the third and two in the fourth. This gave Bennet Evans their starting pitcher a good deal of support. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and recorded four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Gavin Miller, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Austin Pauls went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Isaac Lieser went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-2 and Eli Nelson earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jevon Terres was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Isaak Schultz earned a walk and Max Athmann had a stolen base.

The Thunder Hawks starting pitcher Brady Snell threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Cooper Dack threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Kuno threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Thunder Hawks offense was led by Gavin Johnson, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Brady Snell went 1-for-3, with a walk and a stolen base. Gage Augeson went 2-for-3 and Ethan Moravetz went 1-for-4. Grayson Eisenlohr and Jackson Baldwin both went 1-for-3.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 5 ANNANDALE CARDINALS 4

The Cubs from the CMC defeated their Wright County Conference rivals the Cardinals, backed by six timely hits, including a double. The Cubs come from behind with two big runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead. Their starting pitcher Skylor Gruba threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Devin Waldorf, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Cody Leither went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ashton Hanan went 1-for-4. Hank Meyer and Skylor Gruba both went 1-for-3 for a RBI and each scored a run. Cody Faber went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Gavin Winter was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Howard threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Carson Cooper threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Joe Bowman, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and Hawkin Miller went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI. Callen Henkemeyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Carson Gagnon went 2-for-3, with a walk, four stolen bases and he scored two runs. Bryce Fobbe went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. James Gladky went 1-for-2 and Graham Jacobson had a stolen base.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 4 LITCHFIELD DRAGONS 2

The Eagles from the CMC defeated their rival from the Wright County Conference the Dragons, they collected seven timely hits and play solid defense. Righty Jackson Geislinger started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Jackson Geislinger, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. Landon Neiman went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Feisty Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he dented the dish twice. Sam Nistler went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and Caden Neiman went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice fly.

The Dragons starting pitcher was Caden Besmer threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Ashton Sullivan threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Owen Carlson threw the final inning in relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts

WILLMAR CARDINALS 7 ROCORI SPARTANS 0

The Cardinals defeated their CLC rivals the Spartans, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. This gave their starting pitcher a great deal of support, Ian Koosman threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Sam Etterman, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Cayden Hansen went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he had a stolen base. Carter Show went 1-for-3 with a double and Ian Koosman went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. Brandt Sunder went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Alex Schram went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Raitz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Gregory earned a walk and he scored a run. Connor Owens scored a run and Mason Madsen was hit by a pitch.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Evan Acheson, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Brady Weber threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Spanier went 1-for-2 with a walk, Brady Blattner went 1-for-3, Cole Fuchs earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Joel Sowada had a sacrifice bunt.

PIERZ PIONEERS 9 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 1

The Pioneers from the Granite Ridge Conference defeated their foe from the Central Minnesota Conference the Huskers in exhibition action. The Pioneers collected eight hits, including three home runs and they were aided by eleven walks. The Pioneers starting pitcher Jeremy Bingesser threw six innings, he gave up three walks, one run, no hits and he recorded nine strikeouts. Mason Herold closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up a hit and a walk.

The Pioneers offense was led by Kirby Fischer, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Mason Herold went 2-for-3 with a home run and he had a stolen base. Jeremy Bingesser went 1-for-1 with a home run and he earned three walks. Chase Becker went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for RBI. Trevor Radunz went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Reese Young went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Ben Virnig earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Andy Winscher had a stolen base and Hunter Hoheisel, Louis Gruber and Kyle Winscher all scored a run.

The Huskers starting pitcher was Dominick Hoikha, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, eight walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Biniek threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit, five runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskers offense was led by Nik Hanson, he went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Dierks Opatz earned a walk and he scored a run, Luke Biniek had a stolen base and Ryder Peterson and Tanner Tomaseh both earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 5 ANOKA TORNADOES 1

The Crush defeated the Tornadoes in exhibition action, backed by eleven hits, including a double and good “D”. The Crush starting pitcher was righty Henry Bulson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Boettcher went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jaden Mendel went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Joe Hess went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Henry Bulson went 1-for-1, he earned a trio of walks and he had a stolen base. Great Roob earned a walk, Ben Schmitt and James Nyberg both scored a run.

The Tornadoes starting pitcher was Hayden Torgerson, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Louis Hertling threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Keenan Rodriguez threw the final inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Tornadoes offense was led by Will Czech, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jacob Deutschman went 1-for-3 with a double. Austin Lang and Ben Pocta both went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Reagan Reeder went 1-for-3 and Louis Hertling went 1-for-2. Michael McGonigal went 1-for-3, Keenan Rodriquez had two stolen bases and he scored a run and Parker Colbert was hit by a pitch.

ROGERS ROYALS 3 SSS SABRES 2

The Royals defeated their foe from the CLC the Sabres, backed by eight hits, and solid defense. The Royals starting pitcher was J. Clausen, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up for hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Royals offense led by T. Vylasek, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and R. Martin went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and he scored two runs. R. Ritter went

2-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. J. Olsen went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk, N. Gordon earned a walk and R. Downs was hit by a pitch.

The Sabres starting pitcher Jalen Vorpahl threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jackson Voss threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Sabres offense was led by Kade Lewis, he went 1-for-2 with a home run and he earned a walk. Blake Haus went 2-for-3 and Austin Henrichs went 1-for-4. Jacob Merrill and Carsen Gross were both hit by a pitch and Tory Lund scored a run.

TUESDAY MAY 24th

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 4 ACGC FALCONS 1

The Bulldogs defeated their CMC rivals the Falcons in a very good ball game, backed by seven timely hits and good defense. The starting hurler for the Bulldogs was Grayson Fuchs, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Eli Nelson closed it out with one inning of relief, he record a strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Chase Bayer, he went 2-for-3 for two big RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Trent Wendlandt went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Max Ahtmann went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and Eli Nelson went 1-for-3 with a trio of stolen bases. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Austin Pauls earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Grayson Fuchs earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Jack Peterson, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Connor Barker threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Falcons offense was led by Connor Barker he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jaxon Behm went 2-for-3 and Logan Strauman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jaden Drange had a stolen base and he was it by a pitch and Keegan Kessler-Gross was hit by a pitch.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 9 ST. JOHNS CADETS 4

The Cubs of the CMC defeated the Cadets from the Prairie Conference in exhibition action, backed by ten hits, including a triple and a double. Clay Faber started on the mound for the Cubs, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts The “ACE”Ace Meyer closed it out with one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Ace Meyer went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and Skylor Gruba went 1-for-4 for a RBI and had a stolen base. Matt Young went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Lefty Gavin Winter went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Devin Waldorf had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Cody Leither went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Clay Faber went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Hank Meyer had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Cadets starting pitcher was S. Dehne, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up

5 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. B. Perry threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The offense was led by Logan Richter went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Aaron Ruesinsh went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Walter Wenner and Matt Bolton both went 2-for-4 and BK Perry went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Logan Richter earned a walk, Mis Beumer had a sacrifice bunt and O. Aronson scored a run.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 21 ROYALTON ROYALS 1 (5 Innings)

The Eagles defeated their CMC rivals the Royals, backed by eighteen hits, including four doubles and eight players collecting hits. This gave their starting hurler Lane Harff great deal of support, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Landon Neiman, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Sam Nistler went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 3-for-3 for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Caden Neiman went 2-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Nolan Geislinger went 2-for-3 for four RBIs, he earned two walks and he dented the dish twice. Myles Dziengel went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs, Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Riley Bauer earned a walk and he dented the dish once.

The Royals starting pitcher was Blake Albright, he threw three innings, he gave up twelve hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jonah Schnieder threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Drew Sowada threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and three walks.

The Royals offense included Jacob Leibold and Jameson Klug both went 1-for-2 with a double, Blake Albright had a sacrifice for a RBI and Tyler Swenson went 1-for-2.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 8 ROYALTON ROYALS 3

The Eagles defeated their CMC rivals the Royals, backed by eight hits, including a home run, two triples and a double. Their starting pitcher righty Nolan Geislinger threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Jackson Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Devin Dochendorf went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went

2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-2 with a triple, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Xander Willner went 2-for-3 with a triple, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Nistler had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Myles Dziengel was hit by a pitch.

The Royals starting pitcher was Jacob Leibold, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Cal Ollman threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Gabe Gorecki, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit twice by a pitch. Jacob Leibold went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Drew Yourczek went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Blake Albright went 1-for-4 and Drew Sowada went 1-for-3. Will Gorecki and Jameson Klug both earned a walk and both scored a run and Tyler Swenson had earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

CATHEDERAL CRUSADERS 5 MILACA WOLVES 2

The Crusaders defeated their Granite Ridge Conference foe the Wolves, backed by five timely hits, good defense and solid pitching. The Crusaders starting hurler was Tommy Gohman, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Tommy Gohman, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. John Hawkins went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had two stolen bases. Grant Wensmann went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Ben Brown went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Copper Kosiba earned a pair of walks, Trevor Fleege earned a walk and he scored a run, Austin Lenzmeier had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Evan Wahlin earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Zach Timmer, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jack Nord threw one inning to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

Their leaders on offense was Porter Meyer, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Ryker Tollotson went 1-for-4, Brady Eggen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Tanyon Black went 1-for-3. Bryce Mehrwerth went 1-for-2 with a walk and Mason Hartung was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 7 FOLEY FALCONS 6

The Flyers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Falcons, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles. Both teams put up five runs in the first inning, in essence it was a 2-1 ball game. Matt Filippi started on the mound for the Flyers, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. George Moore Jr. threw 2/3 of an inning to earn the save, he recorded a strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Matt Filippi, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Zachary Gwost went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he scored a run. Collin Kray went 2-for-4 with a double and George Moore Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Beau Thoma went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and JD he had a stolen base. Riley Czech went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Owen Bode went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Oorthudt went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Hudson Filippi went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Derek Dahmen, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Charles Hackett threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Derek Dahmen, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Charles Hackett went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Joseph Peterson went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Bryce Gapinski went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run.

Trey Emmerich and Brett Leabsh went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and he scored run and Trey Emmerich went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a walk and he scored a run. Logan Winkelman went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice and scored a run. Aiden Micholiski had a sacrifice for a RBI and Daniel Dahmen was hit by a pitch.

ALBANY HUSKIES 9 ANNANDALE CARDINALS 2

The Huskies of the Granite Ridge Conference defeated their rivals from the Wright County Conference the Cardinals. They collected eleven hits, including a double, to give their pitcher good support. Blake Winkels started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. Brandon Holm threw 2 1/3 innings to earn the save.

The Huskies were led on offense by Caden Sand, he went 3-for-4 with three home runs for four RBIs. Devin Hansen went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and Carter Birr went 2-for-4. Brady Goebel and Brandon Holm both went 1-for-3 and each scored a run.

The starting pitcher and pitcher of record for the Cardinals was Ben Trutwin. The Cardinals offense included: Ashton Unzicker and Callan Hinkemeyer both went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Joe Bouman went 2-for-3, Carson Gagnon went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Bryce Fobbe went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

PIERZ PIONEERS 6 MILACA WOLVES 4

The Pioneers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Wolves, backed by eight hits, including a double and a triple and they were aided by six walks and solid “D”. The Pioneers starting pitcher was Ben Virnig, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and three walks. Max Barclay threw six innings in relief to earn the win, He gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Chase Becker, he went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and Max Barclay went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Mason Herold went 3-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Virnig went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Louis Gruber went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Reese Young earned a pair of walks and he had three stolen bases and Trevor Radunz scored a run. Andy Winscher earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jeremy Bingesser earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Porter Meyer, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Bryce Mehrwerth threw 2/3 of inning to close it out, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk.

The Wolves offense was led by Porter Meyer, he went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Griffin Boldt went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tanyon Black earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI and Ryker Tillotson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Maurer earned a walk and he scored a run, Zach Timmer eared a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Colbee Zens earned a walk and Bryce Mehrwerth was hit by a pitch

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 6 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 1

(Wednesday May 24th)

The Sabres defeated their CLC rival the Crush, backed by twelve hits, including two doubles and good defense. This gave their righthander Wesley Johnson a great deal of support, he threw a complete game to earn the win.

The Sabres offense was led by Kade Lewis, he went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Wesley Johnson went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Blake Haus went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Gavan Schulte went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-4, he earned a stolen base and he scored a run. Caden O’Connell went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4 and he scored run and Steven Brinkerhoff went 1-for-4 and Jake Gruebele scored a run.

The Crush starting pitcher was Truman Toenjes, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Grant Roob threw the final inning to close it out, he gave up three hits and two runs.

The Crush offense was led by Grant Roob and Will Allensbach both went 1-for-3, Jaxon Kenning went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Joe Hess earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.

ROCORI SPARTANS 17 BRAINERD WARRIORS 4 (5 Innings)

(Wednesday May 24th)

The Spartans defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Warriors, backed by eleven hits, including two doubles and good “D”. Their starting pitcher righty Cole Fuchs threw a complete game to earned the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Peyton Randell, he went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Jack Spanier went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a trio of walks, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Brady Schafer went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Beck Loesch went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Blattner went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Joel Sowada went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice fly and he scored a run. Jon Suska earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Thad Lieser earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Chandler Dumonceaux went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Blake Tylutki earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Cole Fuchs went 1-for-3, Tyler Lardy earned a walk and he scored a run, Evan Acheson and Brady Weber both scored a run.

The Warriors starting pitcher Isaac Hansen threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, seven runs, and two walks. Carter Springer threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits and a run. Jack Schafer threw 2/3 of and inning he gave up three hits and one run. They had four more pitchers throw partial innings.

The Warriors offense was led by Cayden Cleffmen went 1-for-2 with a triple for a RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Carlson went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Carter Springer went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI. Mitchell Brau went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Adam Jensen went 1-for-3. Riley DeRosier and Nash Sletton both went 1-for-2, Jack Schafer went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Isaac Hansen earned a walk and Alex Helmin scored a run.

ROCORI SPARTANS 18 DELANO TIGERS 8 (6 Innings)

The Spartans of the CLC defeated their foe from the Wright County Conference the Tigers, backed by thirteen its, including two doubles and nine players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Brady Blattner, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Cole Fuchs, he went 3-for-4 with a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Beck Loesch went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs Joel Sowada went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Thad Lieser went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Spanier went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Brady Blattner went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Peyton Randall went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brady Schafer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Chandler Dumonceaux went 1-for-1 for a RBI, Blake Tylutki earned a walk and he scored a run, Sam Zeiher was hit by a pitch and Brady Weber scored a run.

The Tigers starting pitcher was Cade Bruett, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Oran Hinkle threw 1 2/3 innings he gave up four hits five runs, two walk and he had a strikeout. Pop threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit and Scanlan gave up three hits, four runs and he issued two walks.

The Tiger offense was led by Oran Hinkle, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs. Olson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had two stolen bases and Paulson went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Drew Dorsey went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a two runs. Will Brown went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored a run, Cade Bruett earned two walks, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs and Jack Noor scored a run.

BUFFALO BISON 6 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 4 (9 In.)

The Bison from the Lake Conference defeated their Central Lakes Conference foe the Sabres in exhibition action. They collected ten hits, including a home run a double. This gave their pitchers enough support, their starting pitcher L. LaPlante threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he records six strikeouts T. Moore threw three innings, he issued three walks and he earned the win.

The Bison offense was led by T. Moore, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Mutterer went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. D. Brown went 1-for-4 for a RBI and L. LaPlante went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. C. Schwartz went 1-for-5 an C. Johnson went 1-for-4. E. Goeffker went 1-for-3, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and H. Rosfjord was credited for a RBI.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Tory Lund, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Jackson Voss threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Gavan Schulte, he went 1-for-5 with a home run and Blake Haus went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Kade Lewis went 2-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Steve Brinkerhoff went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Carson Gross went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Henrich had a sacrifice bunt, Jackson Voss earned a walk and Calen O’Connell earned two walks and he had a stolen base.

HUTCHINSON TIGERS 13 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 6

The Tigers from the Wright County Conference defeated the CLC foe the Crush, backed by twelve hits, including four doubles and a home run. Their starting pitcher was Cohan Anderson, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Max Eiynck threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Wyatt Reece threw the final inning to close it out, he issued two walks.

The Tigers offense was led by Max Eiynck, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs and he had a stolen base. Sam Rensch went 3-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Gavin Hutchins went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Kyle Schuman went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI. Tate Renning went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Starke went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. KK Starrett went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Brady Knorr earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Hayden Smith went 1-for-2, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run, Braden McGill earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs.

FRIDLEY TIGERS 11 BECKER BULLDOGS 10 (9 Innings)

The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs in a nine inning game, the Tigers collected fourteen hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Daniel Pobula, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, and he recorded four strikeouts. Jack Reynold threw five innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Tigers offense was led by Cole Maki, he went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Broth went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and L. Broth went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Kyle Johnson went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Reynolds went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Zachary Gotsch went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he had two stolen bases. Jase Vargas went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Devin Williams went 2-for-5. Daniel Pobula went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs. Judah Kozichk earned two walks and he scored two runs and Evan Hinnenkamp scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Will Thorn, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he had six strikeouts. Jacob Bergsten threw four innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Owen Kolbinger threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and one run.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Nick Berglund, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Nolan Murphy went 2-for-6 for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases and Will Thorn went 3-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Owen Kolbinger went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Dumonceaux went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brady Taylor went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Jase Tobako went 1-for-6, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Swanson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jacob Bergsten went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Dailey Adu-Symfi had a stolen base and Hayden Hamoning scored a run

2022 ALL STAR ROSTER FROM MY COVERAGE AREA

BRADY BLATTNER ROCORI

BRADY GOEBEL ALBANY

LOGAN WINKELMAN FOLEY

CHARLES HACKETT FOLEY

STEVEN BRINKERHOFF SARTELL