Prep Baseball Summaries – Tuesday, May 27th

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP

TUESDAY MAY 27th

MOORHEAD SPUDS 3 SARTELL SABRES 1

The Spuds defeated their section rivals the Sabres, they each collected five hits, the Spuds advantage of of mis-play in the first. E. Groce threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he had strikeouts.

The Spuds offense was led by B. Kvamme, had had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a walk and D. Kunz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. T. Reich went 4-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. R. Dickhaus went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and C. Heinsch had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and A. Schwartz had a walk.

The Sabres starting pitcher Brayden Simones threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. L. Fisch threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he had a strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Brayden Simones, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Mateo Sequara went 1-for-2 with a walk. Cayden Behrmann went 1-for-4 and Keaton Landowski went 1-for-3. Levi Frieler went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Miles Simonsoen was hit by a pitch.

STMA KNIGHTS 5 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 1

The Knights defeated their section foe the Storm, they out hit them seven to four, with a pair of doubles. W. Byer threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Knights offense was led by T. Siens, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and a stolen base. C. Splettstoe went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and A. Crank went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. G. Johnson had two stolen bases, a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. J.Fry went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk and L. Tangen went 1-for-3. T. Tolifson scored a run and K. Johnson had a stolen base.

The Storm starting pitcher was Konnor Gullette, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he had one strikeout. Robert Dusing threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Shea Koster, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Vincent Murn went 1-for-3. Ethan Mader went 1-for-2 and Brody Sabin went 1-for-1. Nolan Hemker scored a run and Carter Riedeman had a walk.

ROCORI SPARTANS 11 DETROIT LAKERS 1

The Spartans defeated their section foe the Lakers, they out hit them eleven to one, including four doubles and twelve stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was righty Nolan VanLoy, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Jake Stalboerger, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Noah Olmscheid went 3-for-4 for a RBI, three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Caleb Maddox went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Max Fredin went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Cal Heying went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Tyler Prom had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a walk. Jace Griffin went 2-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run and Zach Folkerts went 1-for-3 , with four stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Gage Sauza had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Grady Richards had a stolen base.

The Ligers starting pitcher was Alex Specht, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Caden Salber threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one run. The offense was led by Kael McArthur went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Eli Hatch had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Noah Germain had a walk, Zach Sweere had a walk and Alex Specht had a stolen base.

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 4 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 3

The Lumberjacks defeated their section rivals the Crush, they were out hit, five to seven. Jack Lundquist threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Stonewall Gessner threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had a strikeout. Gunner Ganske threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Kobe Brown, he went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and Reece Dokken went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Gunner Ganske went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Jack Lundquist went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Miles Gish went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brailen Lussier had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Lawson Berg had a walk.

The Crush starting pitcher Drew Lieser threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Colton Palmer, he went 1-for-3 with double and he was hit by a pitch. Drew Lieser went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jackson Sheetz went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Max Kiffmeyer went 2-for-2 with two walks and he scored two runs and Addison Dobowey went 1-for-3, Elijah Novak went 1-for-3 and Noah Theis went 1-for-4. Orion Preisler went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 5 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 4

The Cardinals defeated their section rivals, they out hit them nine to four. Reese Christainson threw six innings, he gave up four hits, five walks, three runs and he had a strikeout. Jordan Elllingson threw one inning he had a strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by Hudson Sjoberg, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Reese Chrstianson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Alex Hoppe went 3-for-4 for a RBI. Jordan Ellingson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Tyler Madsen went 1-for-3 and Connor Smith went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Aiden Paulson went 1-for-4, Conlan Carson scored a run and Braeden Fagerlie had a walk.

The Flyers starting pitcher was Izaak Kalis, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Alex Thomas, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jake Dahlberg went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Braxton Santala went 1-for-2, Carter Gwost had three walks and Izaak Kalis had a walk and he scored a run. Joey Welinski scored two runs and Evan LeMieur had a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS 6 ST. FRANCIS FIGHTING SAINTS 5

The Bulldogs defeated their section rivals the Fighting Saints, they were out hit eight to six, they collected a pair of doubles and they were aided by twelve walks. Gerad Hanle threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Isaac Guck threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he had four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Ethan Obermoller, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and two runs. Gerad Hanle went 1-for-4 for a RBI and two walks and Riley Gerard went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he had a walk. Hunter Piechowski had two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a RBI and he scored a run. G. Munsch went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Austin Rimmer went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases, three walks and he scored a run. Jack Fischer went 1-for-5 and Cayden Denne had two stolen bases, two walks and he scored two runs.

The Fighting Saints starting pitcher was Cooper Fiskewold, he threw three innings, he gave three runs, seven walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Tanner Rothbauer threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Nate Esboldt threw two innings,he gave up two hits, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Owen Lamson threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one run, two walks and had a strikeout.

The Fighting Saints offense was led by Owen Lamson went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Tristen Click went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Cooper Fiskewold went 1-for-5 for two RBIs. Tanner Rothbauer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a walk and Carter Rose went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Brandon Kamprud went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Taylor Hardie and Joe Lance both had a walk and Hunter Nalauaja had two walks and he scored a run.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 16 OSAKIS SILVER STREAKS 0

The Crusaders defeated their section foe the Silver Streaks, they out hit them fourteen to one, including a home run, two doubles and they were aided by seven walks. The starting pitcher was Henry Schloe, he threw two innings, he recorded four strikeouts. Owen Fradette threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he had a pair of strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Henry Schloe, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for five RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Caden Johnson went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Ryan Liebrenz went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run.Owen Fradette went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Nick Plante had a RBI, two walks and he scored a run. Jacob Oliver went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs and Jack Hamak went 1-for-2 for a RBI, had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Nolan Bigaouette went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases and two walks and Sam Oliver went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Mason Layne went 1-for-1, Camden Kroll had a stolen base and he scored a run and Matt Primus scored a run.

The Silver Streaks starting pitcher was Wyatt Klimek, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, five walks and he had two strikeouts. Gavin Muenzbuber threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up five hits, seven runs and two walks. Emery Stewart went 1-for-1, Gavin Muenzhuber and Carter Johnstone each had a walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 15 PILLAGER HUSKIES 6

The Pioneers defeated their section foe the Huskies, they out hit them thirteen to six, including five doubles and aided by eight walks. Brayden Haberman started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. Nate Solinger threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jackson Thielen, he went 3-for-4 for five RBIs and he scored a run. Grady Young went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk, a sacrifice and he scored three runs. Sawyer Lochner went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brayden Haberman went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run. Kaden Kruschek went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Brecken Andres went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Bo Woitalla went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Dan Litke had three walks and he scored two runs, Nate Solinger had two walks and he scored a run, Jackson Hardy and Tyler Kimman both scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Alex Brandt, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Kaden Imdieke threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs and two walks. Their offense was led by Kaden Imdieke, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for six RBIs. Grant Grimsley went 2-for-2 with two walks and he scored two runs, Elliot Imdieke went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs, Alex Brandt had a walk and he scored a run and Colton Cremes had a stolen base.

ALBANY HUSKIES 3 EDEN VALEY-WATKINS EAGLES 1

The Huskies defeated their section rivals the Eagles, they were out hit six to nine, they had five doubles and were aided by five walks. Owen Sunderman threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, one run, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Kyle Holm threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a walk.

The offense was led by Bennett Hylla, he went 1-for-3 with sacrifice fly for a RBI and Ethan Meyer went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Elliot Burnett went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Keenan Dingman went 1-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base. Owen Sunderman had a walk and a sacrifice, Nathan Sand and Zach Birr both had a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Coltant Harff, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, five walks and he had four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Max Geislinger, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Carter Scheeler went 2-for-3 with a double. Bryce Neiman went 2-for-4 and Lee Dziengel went 2-for-4. Coltan Harff went 1-for-3 with a walk and Eli Hernandez went 1-for-3. Blake Glenz had two stolen bases, two walks and he scored a run, Brayden Becker had a walk and a sacrifice and Riley Geislinger had a walk.

BBE JAGUARS 12 WCA KNIGHTS 2

The Jaguars defeated their section foe the Knights, they out hit them eleven to six, including three doubles and six stolen bases. Luke Illies threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, and he recorded five strikeouts. Brett DeRoo threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he had four strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Illies, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Ethan Mueller went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Hunter Sobiech went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Brett DeRoo went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Cameron Loe went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Aiden Mueller went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs and Jack Lundberg went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Noah DeRoo had a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Lance Rademacher scored a run.

The Knights starting pitcher was A. Bennett, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, twelve runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. C. Dostl went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and U. Sanstead went 1-for-3 for a RBI. A. Bennett went 2-for-3 with two doubles and he scored a run. T. Lindquist and G. Johnson both went 1-for-2 and D. Olson scored a run.

NLS WILDCATS 4 PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 2

The Wildcats defeated their section rivals the Bulldogs, they were out hit six to four. Kaden Toutges threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Rylan Shimek went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Caleb Nelson went 1-for-3 with a double. Ethan Nelson had two RBIs and Brayden Skindelien went 2-for-3 with a walk. Blake Schultz had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Nolan Johnson had a walk and he scored a run.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Esau Nelson, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, three walks and he had five strikeouts. Reed Johnson threw two innings, he gave up two hits. Reed Johnson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Mason Hanson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Braydon VanderBeek had a RBI. Peyton Hemmesch went 2-for-2 with a walk and Esau Nelson went 1-for-3.

ROYALTON ROYALS 7 SAUK CENTRE MAIN STREETERS 1

The Royals defeated their section foe the Main Streeters, seven to six and they were aided by six walks. Brady Yourczek threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up six singles, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brady Yourczek, he went 2-for-3, he had a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Sean Schmidbauer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and. Ethan Albright went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs. Matt Swenson went 2-for-3, Colton Burggraff had a RBI and a walk, J. Albright had a walk and he scored a run. Kirk Yourczek scored a run, Keaton Nelson had walk and Keagan Elliot scored a run.

The Main Streeters Evan Zales threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, four walks and he had four strikeouts. Hunter Dickinson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two walks.

Their offense was led by Eli Warring, he went 2-for-2 with a walk and Evan Zales went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Will Hoffman had a RBI and Logan Frank went 1-for-3. Hunter Broich went 1-for-4, Hunter Dickinson went 1-for-3 and Ethan Isenbart had a walk.