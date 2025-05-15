Prep Baseball Summaries – Tuesday, May 13th

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

TUESDAY MAY 13TH

BRAINERD WARRIORS 2 SARTELL SABRES 1

The Warriors defeated their conference rivals the Sabres, they out hit them five to two. Tydan Gaida threw seven innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Warrior offense was led by Cooper Schenck he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Kyler Carlson went 3-for-3 with a stolen base. Maverick Badeaux went 1-for-2, Brady Vanek went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Eli Tautges had a walk.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Jackson Scheffler, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The offense was led by Carter Stutsman, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Levi Freiler went 1-for-3, Brady Thompson had two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run and Brayden Simones had a walk.

SARTELL SABRES 9 BRAINERD WARRIORS 7

The Sabres defeated their conference rivals the Warriors, they out hit them thirteen to nine, including four doubles and nine players collecting hits. Brady Thompson started on the mound, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Landon Fish threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. N. Waletzko threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two walks and Carter Stutsman threw 1/3 of an inning, he had one strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Brayden Simones, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Austin Lahr went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and a walk and Carter Stutsman went 2-for-4 with a RBI. Gavin O’Connell went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Carter Behrmann went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Thompson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Mateo Segura went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Keaton Landowski went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs and Levi Frieler went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Warriors starting pitcher was Wyatt Simonet, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs and two walks. Tristan Wilson threw two innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kyler Carlson, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cooper Schenck went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch an Griffin Bartholomus had a RBI and a walk. Michael Hagelie went 2-for-3 and Brady Vanek went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Brodie Piepkorn went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Maverick Badeau had two walks and he scored a run. Eli Tautges had a walk, Drew Herkenhoff went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jayden Barnum had a stolen base.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 9 PILAGER HUSKIES 2

The Flyers defeated the Huskies, they out hit them nine to seven, including three doubles and a home run. Peter Knopik threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs and two walks. Prescott Romaine threw 2 2/3 innings, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Alex Thoma, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jake Dahlberg went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Carter Gwost went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Joey Welinski went 1-for-1 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Izaak Kallis went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Bobby Tore had a sacrifice and a RBI. Nick Sprang had a sacrifice, a walk and a RBI, John Ahlin went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Braxten Santala had a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Huskies was Gus Bolz-Andolschek, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Blake Spicza threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Owen Krueger threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kyle Kotaska, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Ethan Quale went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Owen Krueger went 1-for-3 with a walk and Brady Dornself went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Taylor Morris went 1-for-2 with a walk and ConnorJohnson went 1-for3 and Blake Spiczka had a stolen base.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 4 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 3

The Storm defeated their conference and cross town rivals the Crush, they matched them for hits at seven each, including one huge double. Mason Fincher threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, one walk, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carter Riedeman, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Mason Fincher went 2-for-2, with two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Vincent Murn was hit by a pitch, scored a run and credited for a RBI and Griffin Rothstein went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Hunter Diskerud went 1-for-2 with a walk and Dakota Banks went 1-for-3. Kade Gibbons had a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

Crush pitcher Orion Preisler threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Carter Heiser threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Noah Theis, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored and Drew Lieser went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Elijah Preisler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jackson Scheetz and Carter Williams both went 1-for-3.

CATHERDRAL CRUSADERS 16 FOLEY FALCONS O

The Crusaders defeated their conference rivals the Falcons, they out hit them sixteen to five, including a double, two triples and nine collecting hits. Henry Schloe threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Owen Fradette threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Caden Johnson, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, a stolen base and ha scored two runs. Matt Primus went 3-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jacob Oliver went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Sam Oliver went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Henry Schloe went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Ryan Liebrenz went 1-for-1 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Nolan Bigaoutte went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs, Jack Nellens went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Owen Fradette went 1-for-2 for a RBI, Charlie Dolan was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jack Hamak had two walks for a RBI and he scored a run and Ryan Eiynck scored a run.

Falcons Deegan Beck threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs and three walks. Jack Abfalter threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs and he had two strikeouts. Reed Hermanson went 2-for-2 with a stolen base, Noah Gapinski went 2-for-2 and Ted Rasmussen went 1-for-3.

ST. FRANCIS FIGHTING SAINTS 3 BECKER BULLDOGS 2

The Fighting Saints defeated their rivals the Bulldogs, they out hit them five to three. Tanner Rothbauer threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brandon Kamprud, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Lance went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Cooper Fiskewold went 1-for-3 with a triple, walk and he scored a run and Carter Rose had a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Tanner Rothbauer had a RBI and a walk and Taylor Hardie had a stolen base.

Bulldogs Hunter Pietrowksi threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded strikeouts. Gage Huseby thew one inning, he gave up a walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brandon Kamprud went 2-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Joe Lance went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Cooper Fiskewold went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and he scored a run and Carter Rose was hit by a pitch and he had a RBI. Tanner Rothbauer had a walk and was credited for a RBI, Taylor Hardie had a stolen base and Owen Lamson was hit by a pitch.

PIERZ PIONEERS 13 MILACA WOLVES 4

The Pioneers defeated their conference foe the Wolves, they out hit them ten to seven, including three doubles and six walks. Link Toops started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jackson Thielen threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up a walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jackson Thielen, he went 3-for-4 for four RBIs, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Bo Woitalla went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk. Sawyer Lochner went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, two walks and he scored a two runs. Preston Saehr went 1-for-2 with two walks, two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brayden Haberman went 1-for-3 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs and Danny Litke had a stolen base.

Milaca’s Brady Overson threw one inning, he gave up three hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Isaiah Jelten threw five innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Adam Droogsma threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Adam Droogsma, he went 2-for-4 with RBI and Brady Overson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Ben Mott went 1-for-2 with a walk, two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Hunter Overson went 1-for-3 with a walk and Kayson VanDerZwaag had a walk, stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Bryce Mehrwerth and Madden Van DerZwaag both went 1-for-4 and Ethan Abel had a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 5 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 4

The Huskies defeated their rival the Eagles, they out hit the eight to three, including a double an a triple. Owen Sunderman threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by H. Linn, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Owen Sunderman went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run. Keenan Bennett went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Bennett Hylla went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a sacrifice and he scored a run. E. Meyer had a RBI and Zach Birr went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. E. Allen had a stolen base and K. Holm scored a run.

Eagles Gabe Schmitt threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk. And he recorded five strikeouts. Coltant Harff threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

Their offense was led by Eli Hernandez, he went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Carter Scheeler went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a RBI and Brayden Becker had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Max Geislinger had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch, Bryce Neiman had walk and a stolen base and Blake Glenz had a stolen base and he scored a run.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 9 OSAKIS SILVER STREAKS 4

The Huskers defeated their rivals the Silver Streaks, they out hit them nine to seven, including two doubles and two triples. Nate Streit threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jaxon Bartkowicz threw two innings to close out, he recored three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Luke Bieniek, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Masyn Patrick went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, a walk, stolen base and he scored three runs. Maverick Novitzki went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Jaxon Bartkowicz went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. Nolan Boeckermann went 2-for-2 with a double, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Will Pilarski went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Brodi Huls had a walk, stolen base and he scored a run and Will Pilarski scored a run.

The Osakis starting pitcher was Wyatt Klimek, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Caden Judd threw two innings, he gave up a walk.

Their offense was led by Reggie George, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Wyatt Klimek went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Seth Staloch went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Gavin Muenzhuber went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Max Klimek went 1-for-3, Blake Fischer had walk and he scored a run and Caden Judd had a walk.

ROYALTON ROYALS 19 ACGC FALCONS 9

The Royals defeated their conference rivals the Falcons, they out hit them eleven to eight, including three doubles and fourteen walks. Ethan Albright started on the mound, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Kirk Yourczek threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks. Jacob Albright threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and three runs. Matt Swenson threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brady Yourczek, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Keaton Nelson went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, walk and he scored a run. Matt Swenson went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored four runs. Kirk Yourczek went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, four walks, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Regan Elliott went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, two walks, a stolen base, he was hit b a pitch and he scored two runs. Shannon Petron went 1-for-1 with a double and Ethan Albright had thee walks, two RBIs and he scored three runs. Sean Schmidtbauer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Colton Burggraff had a RBI. Jaden Albright went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and a stolen base.

Falcons Rowan Molinaro started on the mound, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, nine runs and seven walks. Reagan Elton threw 1/3, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk. Brody Straumann threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brody Straumann, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Rowan Molinaro went 1-for-2 with a triple, two sacrifice flys for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Scott Gaue went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a stolen base and he was hit twice by a pitch and Jaxon Drange had two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brayden Schroeder went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs and Reagan Elton went 2-for-2 with two walks and he scored two runs. Tucker Johnson went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, a walk and a stolen base, Sarge Degner had a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Rylan Gunnernet had a walk and he scored a run.

(WEDNESDAY MAY 14th)

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 3 PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 2

The Eagles defeated their conference rivals the Bulldogs, they out hit them six to five. Coltant Harff threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Riley Geislinger threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brayden Kramer, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Blake Glenz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and B Becker went 1-for-2 for a RBI. L. Dziengel went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Coltant Harff went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

Reed Johnson started on the mound for Paynesville, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Mason Hansen went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. Reed Johnson went 2-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base and he scored a run. Esau Nelson had a RBI, Eric Paulson, Aiden Hopfer and Matt Hemmingson all went 1-for-3 and Brock Bruntlett had a walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 5 UPSALA/SWANVILLE SWANS 1

The Pioneers defeated their foe the Swans, they out hit them ten to six. Nate Solinger started on the mound, threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Grady Young led their offense, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Kaden Kruschek went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Preston Saehr went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Sawyer Lochner had a RBI and a walk. Brayden Haberman went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Jackson Thielen went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Danny Litke went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored two runs, and Nate Solinger was hit by a pitch.

The Swans starting pitcher was Hunter Moore, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jonah. Urman threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

Their offense was led by Carson Primus, he went 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk and he scored a run. Calvin Leners went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Jack Primus went 1-for-3. Isaiah Sobiech went 1-for-3, Hunter Moore went 1-for-4 and Jonah Urman was hit by a pitch.

ROYALTON ROYALS 6 KIMBALL CUBS 2

The Royals defeated their conference rivals the Cubs, they out hit them eight to five. Keaton Nelson threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ethan Albright, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Yourczek went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Sean Schmidtbauer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kirby Yourczek went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Keaton Nelson went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Colton Burggraff had a walk and two RBIs and Regan Elliot had walk and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Noah Mergen, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Bryant Knaus went 2/3 of an inning, he retired two batters.

Their offense was led by Ronnie Arnold, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Gavin Mesenbrink went 2-for-3 with a double. Brandon Henkemeyer had a RBI and a walk and Bryant Knaus went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Brayden Johnson had a stolen base and Tate Winter scored a run.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 4 HUTCHINSON TIGERS 2

The Flyers defeated their regional rivals the Tigers, they out hit them seven to three, including three doubles. Izaak Kallis threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Carter Gwost threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Joey Welinski, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Gwost went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Braxton Santala went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs and John Ahlin went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Jake Dahlberg went 2-for-3 and Evan LeMieur was hit by a pitch.

The Tigers starting pitcher was Hudson Lein, he threw six innings, gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Their offense was led by Matt Weisenberger, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Nate Thade went 1-for-3 with a double and Hudson Lein went 1-for-3. Eli Croatt had a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Hayden Welsh had two walks and Isaac Scott had a stolen base.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 8 BECKER BULLDOGS 6

The Storm defeated their rivals the Bulldogs, they were out hit four to nine. Konnor Gullette threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Robert Dusing threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he had a strikeout. Vincent Murn threw 2 2/3 innings, gave up one hit, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Carter Riedman, he went 3-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Kade Gibbons went 3-for-4 for four RBIs and he scored a run. Shea Koster went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brody Sabin went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Nolan Hemker had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Hunter Diskerud went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Mader had a RBI, Grffin Rosthein went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Vincent Murn went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Clayton Handeland had a stolen base.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Gerad Hanle, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded ten strikeouts.Jack Fischer threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs and one walk.

Their offense was led by Hunter Pietrowski, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Isaac Guck went 1-for-6 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Isaac Daluge went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Austin Rimmer had a RBI. Brandon Hyrkas had a RBI and Riley Gerard went 1-for-4 with a walk. Gerad Hanle went 1-for-4 and was hit by a pitch and Jack Fischer went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Chase Stupar went 1-for-1, Cayden Denne had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Alex Schermer had two stolen bases.