Prep Baseball Summaries – Thursday, May 29th

BBE JAGUARS 5 BORDER WEST BUCCANEERS 1

(THURSDAY MAY 29TH)

The Jaguars defeated the section rivals the Buccaneers, they out hit them four to three and they were aided by seven walks. Aiden Mueller threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Hunter Sobiech, he went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Noah DeRoo went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Lance Redmacher went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ethan Mueller went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk and Brett DeRoo had a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs. Aiden Mueller went 1-for-3 and Cameron Loe had a stolen base and he had three walks.

The Buccaneers pitcher R. Holtz threw six innings, he gave up four hits, five runs seven walks and he had four strikeouts. B. Nachbor went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Patrick Volker and T. Nachbor both went 1-for-3. E. Frisch was hit by a pitch, D. Deal had a stolen base and B Martig had a stolen base.

SARTELL SABRES 15 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 2

(THURSDAY MAY 29th)

The Sabres defeated their section rivals the Crush, they out hit them eleven to two, including four home runs and they were aided by five walks. Jackson Scheffler threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, five walks and he had two strikeouts. Landon Fish threw 1 2/3 inning, he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brayden Simones, he went 3-for-3 with three huge home runs for eight RBIs, a walk and he scored four runs. Levi Frieler went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Mateo Segura went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Cayden Behrmann went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Stutsman went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Miles Simonsen went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Keaton Landowski went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Brady Thompson had a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs.

The Crush Ben Telega threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, five runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Elijah Novak threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits, six runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Shayne Poole threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits and one run and Colton Palmer gave up three hits, three and three runs.

Their offense was led by Drew Lieser, he went 1-for-1 with a double, and two sacrifice flys for a RBI. Amittai Preisler went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Max Kiffmeyer had two walks. Andrew Brown had a walk, Orion Presler and Adam Eiynck both had a walk and each scored a run.

MONTICELLO MAGIC 6 BECKER BULLDOGS 0

(THURSDAY MAY 29th)

The Magic defeated their section rivals the Bulldogs, they out hit them seven to three. Gavin Gardner threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cale Holthaus, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jeron Schlangen went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Easton Peters went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Carson Deibele went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Adam Brenny had a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brock Holthaus went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Hunter Miller went 1-for-3, Tyler Marcus had a walk and Dom Marschel scored a run.

Hunter Pietrowski threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Gerald Hanle went 1-for-3 and Chase Stupar went 1-for-3. Jack Fischer went 1-for-1 with two walks and Hunter Pietrowski had a walk.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 7 ROCORI SPARTANS 3

(THURSDAY MAY 29TH)

The Cardinals defeated their section rivals the Spartans, they were out hit ten to eight. Jake Ellingson threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts.

The offense was led by Tyler Madsen, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly a walk for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Ellingson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Alex Hoppe went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Connor Smith had two RBIs and he scored a run and Reece Chrstianson went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Aidan Paulson went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Conlan Carlson had a RBI. Hunter Sjoberg went 1-for-3, J. Schirmers scored two runs and Brendan Fagerlie was hit by a pitch.

For the Spartans Jake Stalboerger threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he had a strikeout. Reece Kalla threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tyler Prom, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Noah Olmscheid went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Caleb Maddox went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs. Max Fredin went 2-for-4 and Jace Griffin went 1-for-3 with a walk. Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-4, Cal Heying went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 9 BRAINERD WARRIORS 6

(THURSDAY MAY 29th) 11 INNINGS

The Storm defeated their section rivals the Warriors, each collected fourteen hits, including three doubles. Nolan Hemker threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Vincent Murn threw five inning, he gave up five hits, thee walks and he had two strikeouts.

Vincent Murn led the offense, he went 5-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Kade Gibbons went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Shea Koster went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Carter Reidman went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs and Griffin Rothstein went 1-for-4 with sacrifice fly for a RBI. Hunter Diskerud went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Nolan Hemker went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI.

The Warriors Tristan Wilson threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Kashius Caughey 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Mike Hagelie, he went 4-for-6 with a double for three RBIs. Braxton Tautges went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a walk and he scored two runs and Eli Tautges went 2-for-6 with two doubles. Griffin Bartholomous went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Brodie Piepkorn went 1-for-5 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kyler Carlson went 1-for-5 with a walk and he scored a run and Maverick Badeaux had a RBI and Brady Vanek went 1-for-6.

UPSALA/SWANVILLE 3 BBE JAGUARS 1

(THURSDAY MAY 29TH)

The Patriots defeated their section rivals the Jaguars, they out hit them six to two. Isaac Gapinski threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Caden Beseman went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jack Primus went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Carson Primus went 1-for-3 and Calvin Leners went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Isaac Sobiech went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Hunter Moore went 1-for-2. Jake Leners was hit by a pitch and Zac Johnson had a walk and he scored a run.

The Jaguars Hunter Sobiech threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ethan Mueller went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and Hunter Sobiech went 1-for-2 with a walk. Jack Lindberg had a stolen base and a walk, Brett DeRoo and Lance Rademacher both had a walk and Aiden Mueller had a stolen base.

FOLEY FALCONS 12 KIMBALL CUBS 2

(THURSDAY MAY 29th)

The Falcons defeated their section rivals the Cubs, they were out hit six to five, they the were aided by eleven walks. Deagon Beck threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The offense was led by Deagon Beck, he went 1-for-2 for three RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Noah Gapinski had a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Gavin Wirth went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Ted Rasmussen went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Jack Abfalter went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Jared Robinson went 1-for-2 and Keegan Fisbee had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Reed Hermanson had two walks and he scored two runs, Owen Bemis had a walk and he scored a run, Weston Juetten and Devan Deans were both hit by a pitch and Jordan Lewandowski had a walk.

Cubs Max Zoller threw two innings, he gave up four hits, eight runs, five walks and he had a strikeout. Bryant Knaus threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, four runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tate Winter, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Mason Danelke went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Tate Winter went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Gavin Mesenbrink went 1-for-2 with a walk and Tanner Kueske went 1-for-1.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 10 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 3

(Thursday May 29th)

The Flyers defeated their section rivals, the Lakers,they out hit them twelve to four, and collected four doubles. Joey Welinski threw six innings, he gave up three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Peter Knopik threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Carter Gwost, he went 2-for-3 with double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Joey Welinski went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nate Sprang went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Jake Dahlberg went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored run and Alex Thoma went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. John Ahlin went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored two runs, Braxten Santala went 1-for-3 with a double and Izaak Kalis had a walk and Evan LeMieur had a sacrifice.

The Lakers pitcher Eli Hatch threw six innings, he gave up twelve hits ten runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Kael McArthur went 2-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jared ohm-Merher went 1-for-3.

Easton Rieber had a RBI and two walks, Eli Hatch was hit by a pith and Alex Specht had a walk.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 11 ALBANY HUSKIES 1

(THURSDAY MAY 29th)

The Crusaders defeated their section rivals the Huskies, they out hit them eleven to three, including seven players that had a RBI. Henry Schloe threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Caden Johnson, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Noah Bigauette went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Liebrenz went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Henry Schloe went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Matt Primus went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Owen Fradette went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Oliver went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Jack Hamak had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

Kyle Holm threw two innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and one walk. W. Schmitz threw two innings,he gave up three hits, four runs and one walk. Bennett Hylla went 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and two runs.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Meyer, Keenan Dingmann and Nathan Sand all went 1-for-2. Owen Sunderman had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Bennett Hylla had a walk and he scored a run and Elliot Burnett had walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 8 ROYALTON ROYALS 4

(THURSDAY MAY 29th)

The Pioneers defeated their section rivals the Royals, they each collected six hits and they were aided by seven walks. Preston Saehr threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Sawyer Lochner, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brecken Andres went 2-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Bo Woitalla went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run. Jackson Thielen had a walk and he scored two runs, and Dan Litke went 1-for-3. Preston Saehr had two walks and he scored two runs, Brayden Haberman was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Kaden Kruschek and Grady Young both had a walk.

Sean Schmidbauer threw four innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, six walks and he had five strikeouts. Kirt Yourczek threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kirk Yourczek, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Ethan Albright went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Brady Yourczek went 1-for-3 with a double. Sean Schmidbauer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and J. Albright went 1-for-3. Matt Swenson, Raegan Elliot both went 1-for-3 and each scored a run and Keaton Nelson had a walk.