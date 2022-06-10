Prep Baseball Recaps – Friday, June 10th

SECTION 8AAA CHAMPIONSHIP

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 9 ROGERS ROYALS 1

(Thursday June 9th/Section 8AAAA)

The Sabres defeated their section foe the Royals, backed by eight hits, including one big double and good defense. The Sabres had a big five run third inning, this gave Sabres starting pitcher, lefty Jalen Vorpahl good support. He threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two walks, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Tyler-Phelps Hemmesch threw one inning in relief, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Steve Brinkerhoff, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Blake Haus went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Gavan Schulte went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Carson Gross went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Calen O’Connell went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Hendrichs went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kade Lewis earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jacob Merrill scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Royals was Riane Ritter, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Joey Koch threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Max Robinson and Reicken Downs both went 1-for-3 and Riane Ritter went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Nathan Downs went 2-for-3 and Riley Morton went 1-for-4. Noah Gordon earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Tyson Vylasek earned a walk and Joey Koch scored a run.

BBE JAGUARS 4 PARKERS PRAIRIE PANTHERS 1

(Tuesday June 7)

The Jaguars defeated their section foe the Panthers backed by seven hits, including a home run and a double. They put up three big runs in the third and added one in the fourth inning. The played solid defense to back their starting pitcher Will Vanbeck. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Jaguars were led on offense by Ashton Dingmann, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two big RBIs. Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Will Vanbeck went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer and Luke Illies both went 1-for-3 and both scored a run. Luke Dingmann went 1-for-3, and Tanner Shelton earned a walk.

The Panthers starting pitcher was Dylan Deilzen, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Panthers offense was led by Zach Mrnak, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Mason Boesl went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Cole Gesell went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jake Wagner, Nolan Steidl and Chase Thieschafer all went 1-for-3 and Holden Truax earned a walk.

WDC WOLVERINES 6 ALBANY HUSKIES 2

(Thursday June 9th/Section 6AA)

The Wolverines defeated their section foe the Huskies, backed by eight hits, including three doubles and a home run and aided by several miscues by the Huskies. Payton Rondestvedt started on the mound for the Wolverines, he threw six innings to earn the win. He threw six innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Carson Kern thew one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Wolverines offense was led by Payton Rondestvedt, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for four RBIs and he scored four runs. Josh Dykhoff went 2-for-4 with a home run, he scored three runs and he earned a walk. Teshe Loer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Connor Davis went 1-for-4 with a double. Peyton Church earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt, Carson Kern earned a walk and he scored a run, Evan Lunde had a sacrifice bunt and Isaac Hamann had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Brady Goebel, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Voss threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Brandon Holm, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Voss went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Tanner Reis and Carter Birr both went 1-for-3. Caden Sand went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Peyton Krumrei was hit by a pitch.

WDC WOLVERINES 2 ALBANY HUSKIES 0

(Thursday June 9th/Section 6AA)

The Wolverines defeated the Huskies in game two of the section championship, backed by seven hits, they were aided by five walks. The Wolverines played solid defense, including a pair of potential ESPN highlight catches in center field. Their starting pitcher was Payton Rondestvedt, he threw 3 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaac Hamann threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Wolverines offense was led by Josh Dykhoff, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Carson Kern went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Isaac Hamann went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Payton Rondestvedt went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Tyson Barthel went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tesh Loer went 1-for-3, Evan Lunde had a sacrifice bunt and Connor Davis earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Huskies was Blake Winkels, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brandon Holm threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Caden Sand, he went 2-for-3 and Brady Goebel was hit by a pitch. Brandon Holm, Tanner Reis, Devin Hansen and Peyton Krumrei all went 1-for-3.

FAIRMONT CARDINALS 6 ACGC FALCONS 5 (10 Innings)

(Tuesday June 7th)

The Cardinals defeated their section foe the Falcons, backed by eleven hits. It was a walk off single that scored the winning run in the tenth inning. The Falcons actually out hit the Cardinals fourteen to eleven. Their starting pitcher was Nate Goelter, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Landen Meyerdirk threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Jorgenson threw 4 2/3 innings to close it out, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Lincoln Becker, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Eli Anderson went 4-for-6 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Zachary Jorgenson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Landen Meyerdirk went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and Cooper Steuben went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Jack Koslab went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored a run and Levi Robley went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Jack Peterson, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Jaxon Behm gave up a hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Zach Bagley threw one inning in relief, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Logan Straumann, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jaxon Behm went

2-for-6 with a triple for a RBI and Connor Barker went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jack Peterson went 4-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Masson Hiltner went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Zach Bagley went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

NEW YORK MILLS EAGLES 10 BBE JAGUARS 4

(Thursday June 9th/Section 6A)

The Eagles defeated their section foe the Jaguars, backed by thirteen hits, including two doubles and a triple. The Eagles put up six runs in the second inning, this gave their pitcher a good deal of support. Jacob Guck started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Cody Barthel, he went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brock Hensch went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Montgomery Briard went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Bren Salo went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jonah Johnson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Bode Roberts went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jacob Guck went 4-for-5 and he scored three runs. Brayden Ehnert went 1-for-4, Jonah Ruther had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk and Jon Rinerson scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Jaguars was Talen Kampsen, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up six hits, five runs and he recorded a strikeout. Easton Hagen threw five innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Tanner Shelton threw 2/3 of a inning, he issued one walk.

The Jaguars offense was led by Ashton Dingmann, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Will Vanbeck went 1-for-4 with a double and Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Luke Illies and Easton Hagen both went 1-for-3, Casey Lenarz went 1-for-4 and Blaine Fischer earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Paynesville Bulldogs were defeated by Fairmont 6-0 and 2-1 for the Section 2AA title. No other game details were made available.