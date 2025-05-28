Prep Baseball Playoff Scoreboard – Wednesday, May 28th

The Cathedral Crusaders opened the Section 6AA playoffs with a resounding 15-0 win over Osakis on Tuesday in St. Cloud.

Henry Schloe had a monster game for Cathedral with five runs batted in while not allowing a run in his start on the mound. Jacob Oliver added a home run for CHS in the win.

Cathedral will play against Foley Wednesday at Dick Putz Field. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m..

ELSEWHERE IN 6AA:

Albany 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 1

Foley 8, Spectrum 1

Kimball 6, Holdingford 2

Royalton 7, Sauk Centre 1

In Section 8AAA, ROCORI beat Detroit Lakes 11-1 in Cold Spring. Noah VanLoy tossed all six innings for the Spartans with eight strikeouts and Noah Olmscheid paced the offense with a three-hit game that included three stolen bases and a pair of runs scored.

ROCORI will play against Willmar on Thursday at 4:30 in Cold Spring.

ELSEWHERE IN 8AAA:

Willmar 5, Little Falls 4

Fergus Falls 8, Hutchinson 1

In Section 8AAAA, three local teams opened their playoffs with a loss. Sauk Rapids-Rice fell 5-1 to St. Michael-Albertville, Bemidji beat St. Cloud 4-3 and Moorhead topped Sartell 3-1.

St. Michael-Albertville advances to take on Elk River, who beat Brainerd 13-4 Tuesday, on Thursday in St. Michael. The other half of the winner's bracket sees Moorhead match up with Bemidji Thursday at 5:30 in Bemidji.

In the elimination bracket, Sauk Rapids-Rice will play at Brainerd on Thursday, while St. Cloud will visit Sartell. Both games are slated for 4:30 p.m. start times with the winners advancing to play on June 3rd.