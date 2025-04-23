Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard – Tuesday, April 22nd

ROCORI baseball made a big comeback to beat the Brainerd Warriors 12-8 Tuesday in Cold Spring. The Spartans scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away for the win.

Jake Stalboerger and Noah Olmscheid each had three hits, while Stalboerger also added five runs batted in.

ROCORI is 2-2 on the season and will play at Fergus Falls on Thursday.

Cathedral baseball beat Foley 4-1 on the road Tuesday. Noah Bigaouette had a pair of runs batted in for the Crusaders and Owen Fradette tossed five innings to earn the win.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FROM TUESDAY



Alexandria 1, St. Cloud 0

Becker 14, Cambridge-Isanti 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 6, Belgrade 4

Holdingford 13, Maple Lake 3

Kimball 3, Royalton 2

Albany 2, Melrose 1

Moorhead 9, Sartell 3

Paynesville 3, ACGC 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 11, Detroit Lakes 0

On the softball diamond, Cathedral beat Pierz 12-4. Tayla Vought slugged a home run for the Crusaders and Keira Alexander picked up a complete-game win.

Cathedral will play a doubleheader at Pequot Lakes on Friday.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES FROM TUESDAY

Cambridge-Isanti 5, Becker 1

Paynesville 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 4

St. Cloud 15, Fergus Falls 1

Royalton 17, Holdingford 7

Kimball 7, Albany 0

Melrose 12, Minnewaska 4

Melrose 10, Minnewaska 0

Sartell 7, ROCORI 3

Willmar 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

