Popular Minnesota Rapper Will Perform at MN State Fair This Year

Don't know about you but I have been dreaming of warmer weather. I'm over the second or third winter we've already gotten. Though I know we still have a bit of this cold weather to deal with, I can plan ahead to those warmer days of summer and prepare to get tickets for awesome concerts to come.

Such as the many that will be at this year's Minnesota State Fair.

Already announced concerts include:

The Chicks on Friday, August 25

Duran Duran with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC on Thursday, August 31

But it was also just announced that the ever popular Minnesota Native Rapper Yung Gravy will also be heading to the the mainstage at our Great Minnesota Get Together. You'll be able to see him as a part of the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series on Wednesday, August 30.

Yung Gravy, as described in the press release,

hit his stride in 2016, when he took to SoundCloud to begin releasing his own music. The first song he uploaded, "Karen," quickly garnered new fans and created a palpable buzz online.

Other songs he's known for include:

Snow Cougar

Mr. Clean

Sensational

Alley Oop

Gravy Train

Yung Gravy was most recently seen performing prior to the Minnesota Vikings game against the New England Patriots.

and also was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about five months ago.

Ready to go see him! Ticket prices start at $64 for the general admission pit, then go for $49, $39, and $29 for reserved seating. Tickets will go on-sale Friday, March 3 at 10am with them to be found HERE.

Lastly, he will be bringing special guest bbno$ ("baby no money"). To which we can only assume at one point they will be performing a song or two that they have collaborated on.

Who do you think they will announce next, or better yet, who would you love to see the Minnesota State Fair announce this year? Share your thoughts in our app.

