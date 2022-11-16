SPAM

Minnesota's very own SPAM company in Austin has done it again. They've come up with another amazing item that will surely sell out again this year if it's as popular as the 2019 release of SPAM Pumpkin Spice - Limited Edition. The pumpkin spice variety of SPAM was released in August and sold out in about 7 hours, according to an article in foodandwine.com.

WHERE YOU CAN FIND SPAM FIGGY PUDDING

This year, SPAM has now created a creation just in time for this year's holiday season. Spam Figgy Pudding is available now. I found it online at Walmart. You can actually get two cans of SPAM for a little less than $15.00. The Pudding is a canned meat that has flavors of a traditional Figgy pudding dessert.

Figgy pudding is normally made with beef fat and gets its flavor from seasonal spices and dried fruits. The new Figgy Pudding features the spicy flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, orange, fig, and cloves.

SPAM's announcement is this: "A savory, sweet and comforting treat, Spam Figgy Pudding evokes a sense of nostalgia and warmth, taking consumers back to their favorite memories from holidays past."

SPAMS RECOMMENDED RECIPES WITH FIGGY PUDDING

Don't quite know what to make with your SPAM Figgy Pudding? Create your own new holiday tradition by making Spiced Dutch Baby Pancakes. Spam Figgy Pudding Holiday Skewers, or SPAM Figgy Pudding Holiday Charcuterie Board.

Will you be celebrating your holidays with SPAM?

