Popular Fall Festival Near Shakopee Is Back, Today Is Your Last Day to Save!

Temperatures are getting cooler, Pumpkin Spice is everywhere and Corn Mazes are coming back. It's time for Minnesota's Fall Festivals. One of the most popular is Sever's Fall Festival and that's evidenced by it's nomination for USA Today's 10 Best Fall Festivals. The 10 winning corn mazes will be announced on Friday, September 15.

SAVE ON ADMISSION

September Admission: $16

October Admission: $19

Season Pass: $45

Children 3 and Under: Free

Seniors / Veterans: $13

Pre-Season pricing must be purchased online by 9/10/23 by 12 Midnight HERE.

Photo by Steven Aguilar on Unsplash Photo by Steven Aguilar on Unsplash loading...

Sever's Fall Festival:

Established in 1997, Sever’s Fall Festival is the Midwest’s original fall festival and home to its favorite corn maze. With 30+ family-friendly attractions and activities, a variety of food options, beer, wine and more, we've got enough fun to keep you busy all day.

They'll have all the great attractions you love and new attractions as well.

ATTRACTIONS

Robot themed Corn Maze.

Corn Maze Challange

Giant Slide

Extreme Corn Pit

Jumping Pillows

Petting Zoo

Pumpkin Blasters

Food and Beverages and more

Sever's Fall Festival opens on Saturday, September 16th.

HOURS OF OPERATION

Open for the season on Saturday, Sept. 16

Every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29.

The festival will additionally be open for its regular 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. hours on Thursday, Oct. 19 and Friday, Oct. 20.

LOCATION

3121 150th Street West

Shakopee, MN 55379

952-270-MAZE (6293)

10 Things You'll See at Every Small Town Summer Festival in Minnesota