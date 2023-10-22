Pop-Up Grocery Store In St. Cloud Is Delivering You Big Savings!

FARE FOR ALL POP-UP GROCERY IS BACK IN TOWN

Fare For All is back in St. Cloud, on Monday, October 23rd, 2023. Save a few trips to the grocery store and get high-quality food for your family and friends. Fare For All is an amazing food program for all people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. This program is not only for low-income families; it is for EVERYONE in our community, and the more of us who utilize the great service, the more savings we will all experience.

It's a quick and simple process. You simply grab a form once you arrive, fill out the form with which packs you would like to get and how many, and when your number is called, they will kindly take it by cart directly to your vehicle and you'll be on your way.

I've been pleasantly surprised by the speed, kindness, and how quickly they get this done. It probably has taken between 15 -20 minutes for me to get in and out each time I've visited the St. Cloud location. Everything is boxed and ready for you to unload once you get home.

SEE THE OCTOBER MENU

October's Menu includes:

MINI MEAT PACK C $11

Seasoned Turkey Burgers - 2 lbs

Tuscan Chicken Sausage - 10 oz

Pollock Fillets – 1lb

Jumbo Beef Franks - 15 oz

MEGA MEAT PACK W $25

Salmon Burgers - 1 lb

Chicken Breasts - 4 lbs

Pork Tenderloin (Apple Bourbon) - 1 lb

Ground Pork - 1 lb

LOCAL Chicken Tenderloins - 1.25 lb

Pork Beer Brats - 14 oz

PRODUCE PACK $10

LOCAL Red Potatoes - 3 lb

Yellow Onions - 2 lb

Gala Apples - 4 ct

Bartlett Pears - 4 ct

Lemons - 2 ct

Celery - 1 lb

Carrots - 1 lb

HOT BUYS

LOCAL -Wild Rice Asiago Pork Brats - 12oz for $6.00

FARE FOR ALL IN SAINT CLOUD

Fare For All is heading to St. Cloud on Monday, October 22, 2023, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event will take place at:

Salem Lutheran Church

90 Riverside Dr. SE

St Cloud MN 56304

