Poll Results: Chef, Massage Therapist Or Housekeeper – What’s Your Choice?

Photo by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash

WHO HAS THE TIME TO DO IT ALL?!

Keeping your house clean, making meals, and making time for yourself. Is that even possible? I find a way to combine the things I dislike the most, with things that I enjoy doing so I can get more accomplished in my day without feeling like I'm being deprived of some relaxation time.

We asked our audience the following question: If given the opportunity, what would you rather have? A chef, a masseuse, or a housekeeper? We had a wide range of answers to that question.

WHAT WOULD YOU RATHER HAVE? A CHEF, MASSEUSE OR HOUSEKEEPER?

Nate A Wasner
'Rather have a masseuse. Our house is always clean and we already make amazing food.'

Sheila Blaisdell-Wirth
Masseuse

Sue Guggenberger
'I already have all three. I call him husband.'

Beth Schultz
Housekeeping

Kimberly Lund
Housekeeper

Katie Statham-Shabrack
Housekeeper

Photo by Allen Taylor on Unsplash
Rachel Clarke
Masseuse -' I actually like cooking and cleaning'

Pam Lindvall Strand
Chef

Wendy Gould
Housekeeper

Jody Frieler
I am a housekeeper so I'd take a chef

Brittany Levinski
Housekeeper

Jennifer Severson Debell
Housekeeper

Julie Herbst
Masseuse

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash
Melissa Poser
Masseuse

Kristi Wielenberg
Housekeeper for sure!

Margaret Still Thompson
Masseuse

Jessica Leigh Roers
Masseuse

Michele Brown
Housekeeper, no question!!!!

Steph Dalbec
Housekeeper

Joline Gaffaney
Housekeeper

Ed Verba
Housekeeper

Kristy Gill Pappenfus
Housekeeper

Bridget Whitcomb
Housekeeper

Joanie Schmidt
Housekeeper

Desiree Morrison
Nicole Zellgert
Housekeeper!!

