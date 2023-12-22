POLL: A Christmas Gift You Wanted as a Kid, But Never Got?
As a kid, you don't always understand the concept of "the season of giving". You're likely just used to being on the "receiving" end of the season. Hopefully, you weren't an ungrateful little sh*t who - despite getting a pile of stuff - threw a temper tantrum when you didn't get one of the things on your list.
Let's re-visit that trauma!
What's a Christmas Gift You Wanted as a Child, But Never Got?
Char was the first to answer, and did so with a classic: "A pony. And at age 67, I still am asking Santa for one."
Kristen also answered with a classic: "The current years holiday Barbie.. every damn year!"
Travis speaks for nerds everywhere: "A real light saber"
Speaking of nerds, Justin is a fellow nerd: "The original Millennium Falcon toy by Kenner from 1979."
Pat channeled his inner Joe Walsh: "A Maserati"
Alex just wanted to host THE MOST LIT PARTIES, EVER! "N64"
Jesseca doesn't always regret not getting what she wanted: "Siblings. [S]ome days I'm glad I didn't get what I asked for"
I love Timothy's answer: "I have always wanted a signed 1987 Minnesota Twins World Series baseball." When I asked for his Top 5 wanted signatures from that squad: "Puckett, Viola, Hrbek, Bush, Gaetti".
"Randy Bush" is still one of the goodest baseball names ever.
