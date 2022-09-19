Police Investigating Some Suspicious Activity in Sartell

SARTELL -- Sartell police are investigating some suspicious activity that happened Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched just after 7:30 p.m. to 2nd Street South near Theisen Road on reports of a loud explosion.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities arrived to find a tire smoking in a grassy area and multiple vehicles speeding away from the scene.

Deputy Chief Wayne Schreiner say it's believed the suspect(s) used gunpowder or some type of pyrotechnic in attempts to start the tire on fire.

No one was hurt and there was no damage to property. The case remains under investigation.