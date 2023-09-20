‘Plow Bunyan’ Ready To Roll In Brainerd

There is a new(ly named) plow in Brainerd beginning this week as the city announced the official unveiling of Plow Bunyan.

Naming snowplows has become a bit of a tradition in Minnesota dating back a few years. Voters selected eight names in the 2021 contest and Plow Bunyan was one of those chosen, but not for Brainerd. Instead it was chosen for Minnesota's District 2, which is actually located south of the Twin Cities.

via WCCO (2021)

Plowy McPlowFace (Metro District)

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya (District 4)

Duck Duck Orange Truck (District 1)

Plow Bunyan (District 2)

Snowbi Wan Kenobi (District 6)

F. Salt Fitzgerald (District 7)

Darth Blader (District 3)

The Truck Formerly Known As Plow (District 8)

The 2022 winners included

- Betty Whiteout

- Ctrl Salt Delete

-The Big Leplowski

- Plowasaurus Rex

- Scoop Dogg

- Blizzard of Oz

- No More Mr. Ice Guy and

- Edward Blizzardhands

2023:

Yer a Blizzard, Harry

Blizzo

Clearopathtra

Better Call Sault

Han Snowlo

Blader Tot Hotdish

Scoop! There it is! and

Sleetwood Mac

Better Call Sault, a play on the Breaking Bad television spinoff 'Better Call Saul,' is Central Minnesota's winner for 2023, so you can look forward to being stuck behind that bad boy this winter!

Some of the names that didn't quite make the cut included Taylor Drift, Sir-Plows-A-Lot, Aaron Brrrr, Sir, Ain't My First Snowdeo, Plowabunga, SKOL Plow, Camp Scoopy, Harmon Chillebrew, Beyonsleigh, Melton John, Optimus Brine and Plow Patrol.

Maybe next year!

Come Visit St. Martin, Minnesota with us in Pictures