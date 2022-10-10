Plan A Trip To This Amazing Pumpkin Patch In Royalton This Fall

TRIPLE S PUMPKINS IN ROYALTON

As Minnesotans scramble to get all of their fall activities in this year, Triple S Pumpkins in Royalton is counting down the days until they're closed for the season. There is NO admission fee or parking fees to come to Triple S Pumpkins, you only pay for what you want to take home and for food at the snack shack.

The fall attraction announced on its Facebook page that they'll be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 6 pm, and they will also be open for MEA weekend on Friday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They have some wagons available but if you want to bring your own for the kids, you are welcome to do so.

NO PETS PLEASE

To be considerate to all guests that attend Triple S Pumpkins, pets are not allowed on the grounds for the safety of their animals and guests that visit.

WHAT YOU'LL FIND AT TRIPLE S PUMPKINS

There are over 50 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squash, corn shocks, small and large hay bales, and crafts all available for purchase. Kids love the farm animal petting zoo, and the fun walks through the corn.

They also have lots of places to play: hay slides, bale piles, and even a John Deer playground.

Getting hungry? No problem. Triple S Pumpkins also has a little snack shack to take care of your cravings, serving up hotdogs, nachos, and popcorn.

CLOSING FOR THE SEASON

The last weekend you'll be able to head out to Triple S Pumpkins will be October 29th and 30th. Don't miss the fun. It's a great event to take pictures of you with your kids and grandkids, and have some fall fun in Minnesota.

