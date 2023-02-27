Plamann, Smith to Lead CentraCare Operations, New Medical School

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare has announced their leadership for the proposed expansion of the University of Minnesota Medical School in St. Cloud.

The organization says Cindy Firkins Smith will lead development of the new campus and Joy Plamann has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for CentraCare.

Both leaders will assume their new roles on March 5th, 2023.

Smith currently serves as Senior Vice President of CentraCare Rural Health. Plamann will retain her current responsibilities as President of CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital.

The CentraCare Board of Directors and the University of Minnesota Board of Regents recently approved a non-binding Letter of Intent to partner in creating the new medical school, with the purpose of training medical students to serve rural communities across the state.

The plan calls for the campus to be open in 2025.

