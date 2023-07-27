Place Your Vote Now! – Minnesota Art Competing For Top Nod In ‘People’s Choice’ Award

You have an opportunity to vote for some Minnesota artwork for the 2023 People's Choice CODA Awards for' Favorite Community Artwork' in a global competition.

Some of the most unique artwork I've ever seen is on display, and if you want to support Minnesota and show your Minnesota pride, you can vote for two different pieces of artwork; one on display in Minneapolis, and the other on display in Rochester, Minnesota.

PUBLIC VOTING THRU JULY 31ST, 2023

You can vote online, on 100 community artworks from around the world. Hundreds of art projects were submitted to the 11th Annual CODA Awards. The awards are 'given annually to the remarkable works that successfully integrate art into interior, architectural, and public spaces,' according to the CODAWORX News Release.

The two projects that get the most online votes will receive the award, and there are two pieces of art on display in Minnesota.

Submitted by Vector Custom Fabricating Submitted by Vector Custom Fabricating loading...

According to the overview of the artwork: This is a 26-foot tall stack of polished stainless steel dodecahedrons, representing the shape of carbon atoms, which are the platonic solids that are the basis of earth, air, water, and life within the universe.

Our Common Home

According to the website: 'OUR COMMON HOME is an interactive public art exhibition that uses state-of-the-art AI and computer vision technologies to send one unified message about the impact of our individual decisions on the planet. Four interactive installations can be physically explored on giant digital monoliths spread across cities, while a fifth collective artwork extends the experience online'.

You can watch a video of this art piece below.

OCH Minneapolis from CODAworx on Vimeo.

There are 10 categories including Landscape, Residential, Healthcare, Commercial, Institutional, Liturgical, Public Spaces, Transportation, Hospitality, and Education.

