Pierz places 2nd, Foley 4th at State Wrestling Tournament

Pierz -- Class A runner-up

The Pierz Pioneers took the mat last night at the Xcel Energy Center with state title aspirations. They started the day with a big, 44-19 win over KMS. Jalen Jansen, Brett Kapsner, Austin Dickmann, and Troy Fischer all scored pins in that dual.

In the semi-finals, the Pioneers would take on the West Central Area Knights. Pierz would get three big, albeit close, victories from Brandon Ortman, Reese Kapsener, and Andrew Tomala on the way to the 35-21 win.

The state finals would, unfortunately, be a different story for Pierz.

They got off to a good start when Sebastian Warzecha scored a 10-2 major decision at 113. Brandon Ortman brought the crowd to their feet after his second period pin at 132 pounds. However, Pierz would only 2 matches from that point on, and they fell to Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 35-16.

Pierz junior Jalen Jansen works for a fall against KMS. (PHOTO: Brad Rajkowski)

Foley -- Class AA 4th place

Foley arrived Thursday as the 4th seeded team in class 2A, and that is just how they would end up.

The day would start with the Falcons squaring off against 5th seeded Perham. Foley would win the first four weights, and were out to an early 16-0 lead. Perham would come back and make it close, but junior Saylor Schmit would secure a Foley win, after his 11-1 major decision over Ryan Schmitz. Foley won the dual 32-23.

The second round would prove to be a tough one for the Falcons. They squared off with the #1 seeded, and nationally ranked, Kasson- Mantorville. Foley would win just 2 matches, and eventually fell by a score of 54-7.

Nathan Garceau got things going for Foley in the third place match when he scored a 5-0 decision over Scott West’s Jacob Hill. John Dierkes and Justin Henry would both win exciting matches later on, but it wasn’t enough. Foley would lose to Scott West 33-24.

Foley HWT Mitch Trigg (PHOTO: Brad Rajkowski)

Congrats to both Foley and Pierz on your state tournament hardware! Both teams, along with many other Central Minnesota teams, will now turn their focus to the individual portion of the tournament that kicks off today.