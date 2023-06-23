(PHOTOS) – Highlights From This Year’s Lemonade Art Fair!

The Lemonade Art Fair is the unofficial start of Granite City Days in St. Cloud every year. 2023 was the 50th Anniversary of the art fair, with several vendors celebrating decades at the show alongside vendors making their Art Show debut. The weather for this year's show couldn't be better, and the crowds responded in force.

Get our free mobile app

Did our cameras find your favorite booths at this year's show?

READ RELATED ARTICLES