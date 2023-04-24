Paynesville Teen Escapes Major Injury in Rollover Crash
PAYNESVILLE TWP (WJON News) - A 19-year-old driver escaped serious injury after a single-vehicle rollover Friday night.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at 10:35 p.m. Friday of a crash on 283rd Avenue, north of Highway 55, in Paynesville Township.
Deputies found 19-year-old Sean Edmond of Paynesville lost control of his 2004 Ford F-150 pickup on an uphill curve, rolled into the ditch, and hit a fence.
Edmond had minor injuries and was treated at the scene, but declined to go to the hospital by ambulance.
