Part of Pinecone Road in St. Cloud to Close for Construction
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Drivers who commute using Pinecone Road in Sartell and St. Cloud may have to find an alternate route next week.
Crews will be making road repairs on Pinecone Road between Stearns County Road 120 and County Road 134.
Weather permitting, the road will be closed from Monday through Wednesday. The closure and the road work will include the roundabout at Glenview Lane.
Detours will be posted.
