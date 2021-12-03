Parkwood Theater In Waite Park Is Bringing Back Some Christmas Classics

Marcus Parkwood theater in Waite Park is bringing back some holiday classics over the next couple of weeks. Starting today through next Friday, the theater is showing The Grinch (2018), White Christmas (1954), Elf (2003) and A Christmas Story (1983).

Next week Parkwood will show Christmas Vacation (1989), The Polar Express (2004), It's A Wonderful Life (1946) and How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000).

Tickets for these shows cost just $5. You can also snag an Ultimate Popcorn Tub for $25 and get it filled as often as you want for $4.50.

One of my fondest memories from my childhood is going to see Home Alone in the theater when I was eight years old. My parents, grandparents, siblings and I got all dressed up in Christmas outfits and went to the sold-out show. We loved the movie so much we went and saw it again a few weeks later!

There's nothing like taking in a holiday movie in a theater. The atmosphere is so festive and awesome and there's just a different vibe when you see a movie on the big screen (even if you have already seen that movie 600 times).

The only thing wrong with this picture is the fact they won't be showing Minnesota's favorite Christmas movie... Jingle All The Way.

So put on some ugly sweaters, round up the family and take in a movie this holiday season!

