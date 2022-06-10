Park Your Boat Outside This Bar/Grill 2 Hours from St. Cloud

The summer in Minnesota is a time when we all want to spend as much time outside and enjoying everything that Minnesota has to offer within the 3-4 months that we have. Granted, sometimes we have another month or so, but mostly it's a pretty small window of opportunity of warm, comfortable outdoor weather.

One of the fun things that people like to do is get in a boat or a pontoon, enjoy one or more of the thousands of lakes we have here. But let's say you'd like to pull up to a bar or a bar/grill and have a bite to eat, maybe an adult beverage, and take in some entertainment all while not having to load up the watercraft and drive to that place...that would be really nice. You can do just that at a bar/grill in Detroit Lakes. It's the Long Bridge Bar Grill and Marina. Perfect combination, right?

The Long Bridge Bar Grill and Marina has entertainment every weekend, and you can check out the schedule on their website. Their menu is perfect for outdoor or indoor dining as well. The specialty drinks look fun. Like the Island Time Patio Punch. Just sounds refreshing, doesn't it? Or how about their Bloody Mary? They have a skewer of lots of garnish included. Their food looks delish too. Lots of pictures on their website that will get your mouth watering.

The best part is the fact that you can pull your boat up as part of this place is a marina. So, head just a little over 2 hours North of St Cloud sometime this summer and take in some of what a Minnesota summer has to offer.

