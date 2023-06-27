Paramount Announces Packed Fall/Winter 2023 Season

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Tickets go on sale Tuesday morning for the fall and winter lineup at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

For music lovers, there are almost a dozen concerts planned, starting in September with the return of the Blind Boys of Alabama, a Grammy-winning gospel band. The performance schedule continues with a wide variety of performances from the Fabulous Armadillos tribute to the Vietnam War Era, to Lorrie Morgan’s Enchanted Christmas and the Folsom Prison Experience.

The GREAT (Great River Educational Arts Theater) presents “Guys & Dolls” in October, the St. Cloud Municipal Band takes the stage in November and two New Year’s Eve shows featuring Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos.

In addition to the performance schedule, over 70 art classes and events have been scheduled for the fall and winter season. From beginner to advance, there are classes in clay, glass, painting, drawing, and woodworking. Try your hand at calligraphy, rosemaling, or wire-wrapping stones. Plus, there are art appreciation classes and bus trips to regional museums.

Tickets for all the shows on the performance schedule, as well as over 70 art classes and events at the Paramount, go on sale Tuesday at 10:00 am. For more information, find the Paramount Center for the Arts website here.

