Pan Towners Car Show This Weekend
SAUK RAPIDS -- The 47th annual Pan-towners car show and swap meet arrives at the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday.
The event is billed as the largest one-day car show and swap meet in Minnesota.
The car show and swap meet runs 7:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Gate admission is $7.00, with kids 15 and under free with a paid adult.
Among the events this year:
- Used Car Corral
- Swap Vendors
- Indoor displays and an indoor showcase of vehicles from the 20’s, 30’s and 40’s.
- Valve cover races with trophies for different age groups.
- A Fun Run Saturday night starting at 6:00 pm.
For a complete list of events, click here.