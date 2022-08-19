Pan Towners Car Show This Weekend

SAUK RAPIDS -- The 47th annual Pan-towners car show and swap meet arrives at the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday.

The event is billed as the largest one-day car show and swap meet in Minnesota.

The car show and swap meet runs 7:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Gate admission is $7.00, with kids 15 and under free with a paid adult.

Among the events this year:

Used Car Corral

Swap Vendors

Indoor displays and an indoor showcase of vehicles from the 20’s, 30’s and 40’s.

Valve cover races with trophies for different age groups.

A Fun Run Saturday night starting at 6:00 pm.

For a complete list of events, click here.