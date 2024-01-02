ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local game shop will be closing its doors after almost 20 years in business. Paddy's Game Shoppe announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that they will be closing the store in the next few months. Co-owner Gino Marinaro says several factors went into their decision to close but it was ultimately sales:

"Sales haven't been what they should be since Covid hit, and then with the city changing the rules downtown, that was the main reason that we moved locations, and sales are up but not up as much as they should be."

Marinaro says it was a hard decision to make but they still plan to stay involved in the local gaming community by teaching games through Community Education and Tuesday game nights. He also says they want to thank the community for supporting them, and they are grateful for all the friendships they made.

Paddy's Game Shoppe specializes in board games, collectible card games, miniatures, and more, and hosts numerous gaming events and tournaments. The store will be selling off their inventory as well as a lot of their decor and fixtures. Paddy's has been in their current location at 2018 Veterans Drive since November of 2021 and originally opened in November of 2005 in downtown St. Cloud.

