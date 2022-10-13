Overturned Semi Sends One Person to Hospital in Kandiyohi County

RAYMOND -- One person was hurt following a crash in Kandiyohi County Wednesday night.

The incident happened after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of the Kandi-Chippewa Line Road and 75th Avenue Southwest in Edwards Township, near Raymond.

Authorities say a semi hauling a trailer of sugar beats was heading east on 75th avenue, when the vehicle went off the road, hit a field approach and flipped onto its side.

The driver of the semi, 47-year-old Michael Weber of Pennock, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.