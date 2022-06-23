Over 35 Baseball Update – June 23rd, 2022

LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS 11 CLARISSA CUBS 0

(Saturday June 18th)

The Brewmeisters opened their season with a big win over the Cubs, backed by fourteen hits, including a home run and a double, good defense and vey good pitching performances. Jason Harren (Luxemburg Brewer) started on the mound for the Brewmeisters, he threw three innings to earn they win. He gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout. Right Andy Thayer (Sauk Rapids Cyclone) threw three innings in relief, he gave up no hits, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewmeisters were led on offense by David Jonas (present Cold Spring Rockies) he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Neil Fish (Clear Lake Lakers) went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Mike Thole (Luxemburg Brewer) went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Mike Arnold (Eden Valley Hawks) went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Scott Geiger (Sauk Rapids Cyclones) went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

Andy Thayer (Sauk Rapids Cyclones) went 2-for-2 and he scored a run and Steve Lippy (Pearl Lake Lakers) went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Izzy Carper (present Clearwater River Cats) went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Troy Schroeder (Luxemburg Brewers) went 1-for-4 and Todd VanErp (Clearwater Lakers) earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was John Tomford, he was the pitcher of record. They were led on offense by Adam Reidel, he went 1-for-3, Paul Jenkins and John Decode both went 1-for-2 and Dan Dickinson was hit by a pitch.

NEXT GAME: Sunday June 26th Kensington Bald Eagles @ Morris 2:00