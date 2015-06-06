The hills at Powder Ridge Winter Recreation Area in Kimball look inviting covered in snow. And when you're going downhill on your skis or an inner tube.

Not so much when you're climbing during a crazy bounce-house 5K run in the summer.

About that term "run." There wasn't a lot of running at Saturday's " Insane Inflatable 5K ." There was much more walking, climbing and anticipating the next crazy inflatable challenge. And bouncing. Lots of bouncing.

Take a look at some images from the event.

The "Insane Inflatable 5K" is owned by Townsquare Media, this radio station's parent company.