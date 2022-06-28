It's Summer and people are generally trying to keep in shape any way that they can with all of the parties, outdoor events, lots of eating and drinking. 'Tis the season, you know. So, to counteract some of the bad stuff that you may be doing, you may want to hit the gym and get a workout in so you can keep your weight and fitness level in check. But one thing is for sure- most people want to get in and out as soon as you can to get on with your life.

I am definitely one of these people. If I'm kickin' it at the gym, I would like to get my work out in as soon as possible, and get out so I'm not spending too much time during the summer in this place. We don't get that much "summer" so spending it in the gym isn't the best use of that time, but it's necessary.

Get our free mobile app

When I see someone (usually a teenager) scrolling through their phone while hanging out on a piece of equipment and every so often using that piece of equipment, but mostly just scrolling, it's annoying. Do what you need to do and move on! Now, there are several people (including myself) who do at least 3 sets of whatever on a machine. But there is generally only about 30 seconds in-between each set. That is normal. Or, if you need to adjust your playlist on your phone, that just takes a second too. But when you are basically holding court on a machine and doing virtually nothing, it's rude gym etiquette.

So, here is the question - do you say something and be "that person" or do you just wait it out and do something else, or do you just skip that part for that day? I feel like I shouldn't have to do any of those things. But apparently that is not the case. So, what would you do?

Minnesota's Most Expensive AirBnB is $4,000 a Night