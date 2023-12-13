OPINION: The New MN State Flag Narrowed Selection of 3

We've gone from over 2,100 submissions for a new Minnesota state flag to 3 as of Tuesday (12/12/23). The State Emblems and Redesign Commission met and narrowed the field from the 6 final contenders down to the these 3. But it seems there is one curiously missing.

Flag Finalists-MN Flag Committee Flag Finalists-MN Flag Committee loading...

The flag that had gotten the popular vote, flag F29 when RankedVote conducted a survey not long ago, is now out of contention. The final decision is up to the State Emblems and Redesign Commission, of course. But still...

I suppose we do need to take into account that just over 12,000 people voted in the survey mentioned, yet there are over 5 million people in the state of Minnesota. So it wasn't like the majority of Minnesota had voted for that flag. Just that, from those that did vote, RankedVote showed that 54% wanted the F29 flag shown below.

Photo by State Emblems Redesign Commission Photo by State Emblems Redesign Commission loading...

Don't get me wrong, I'm fine with it because the flag that I would prefer is still in contention. Let me better define that. If it HAS TO BE one of the 6 final contenders, then I prefer the top one above. But I wouldn't object to starting over either.

But I digress. Anyway, I can't help but point out that the one with the popular vote is no longer in the running. The State Emblems Redesign Commission could meet again on Friday to try to come to a final decision. But the panel's hard deadline is the end of the year, so they don't necessarily need to make the decision yet.

From a very unscientific look at comments on various posts about the flag on socials, there doesn't seem to be any that are favored. Do you have a favorite?

